Homeopathy Market is expected to reach US$ 13,518.62 million by 2028 | Allen Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hahnemann Laboratories Inc, Boiron, Homeocan Inc, Hyland’s Inc, Nelson Pharmacies Limited, Weleda UK, Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH,

According to our latest study on “Homeopathy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Source, Application, and Distribution Channel,” the market was valued at US$ 4,609.55 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13,518.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Based on type, the homeopathy market is segmented into dilutions, tinctures, biochemics, ointments, tablets, and others. The dilutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing inclination toward alternate medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases is boosting the market growth for dilutions segment. Further, the ointments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

The growth of the homeopathy market is primarily attributed to the key driving factors such as safety associated with homeopathic products and rise in adoption of homeopathic medicine. However, the stringent regulatory approvals hinder the market growth. Fourrts, Allen Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hahnemann Laboratories Inc, Boiron, Homeocan Inc, Hyland’s Inc, Nelson Pharmacies Limited, Weleda UK, Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH, and Ainsworths (London) Limited are among the leading companies operating in the market.

The report segments global homeopathy market as Follows:

By Source

Plants

Animals

Minerals

By Type

Dilutions

Tinctures

Biochemics

Ointments

Tablets

Others

By Application

Analgesic and Antipyretic

Respiratory

Neurology

Immunology

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Homeopathic Clinics

Retailers

e-Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



