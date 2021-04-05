BusinessTechnology

Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoApril 5, 2021
1

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Homeland security solutions are primarily deployed by the government of a nation within the civilian vicinity for optimum protection of its citizens. Homeland security involves various components, including thermal imaging devices, weapons, radars, and radiation and explosives detectors, to detect an anti-social threat. It also uses various communication systems, including tactical headsets, radios and satellite assisted equipment, and access control systems, such as modeling and simulation systems, for providing enhanced communications and security. Homeland security solutions are widely applied across public spaces, railways, defense establishments, and the military.

A rapid rise in terrorist and criminal activities has created the widescale requirement for enhanced security solutions, which is primarily driving the global homeland security market growth. Apart from this, favorable policies from governments of several nations to promote national security and limit cross-border insurgencies are propelling the market growth. Rapid technological advancements in security and weaponry systems, such as integration with the cloud, machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Request for a free PDF sample of this reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market/requestsample

Key highlights of the report:                 

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the homeland security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • SAIC
  • General Electric Co.
  • Unisys
  • L-3 Communications Holdings
  • Accenture
  • IBM Corp.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Boeing Co.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
  • General Dynamics Corp.

The report has segmented the global homeland security market on the basis of type, system, end-user and region.

Breakup by Type:

  • Aviation Security
  • Maritime Security
  • Border Security
  • Critical Infrastructure Security
  • Cyber Security
  • CBRN Security
  • Mass Transit Security
  • Others

Breakup by System:

  • Intelligence and Surveillance System
  • Detection and Monitoring System
  • Weapon System
  • Access Control System
  • Modelling and Simulation
  • Communication System
  • Platforms
  • Rescue and Recovery System
  • Command and Control System
  • Countermeasure System
  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Public Sector
  • Private Sector

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Security Market Reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-security-market

Security Appliances Market Reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/security-appliances-market

Aviation Cyber Security Market Reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-cyber-security-market

Anti-Jamming Market Reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-jamming-market

About Us                                                        

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoApril 5, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.
Back to top button