Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Homeland security solutions are primarily deployed by the government of a nation within the civilian vicinity for optimum protection of its citizens. Homeland security involves various components, including thermal imaging devices, weapons, radars, and radiation and explosives detectors, to detect an anti-social threat. It also uses various communication systems, including tactical headsets, radios and satellite assisted equipment, and access control systems, such as modeling and simulation systems, for providing enhanced communications and security. Homeland security solutions are widely applied across public spaces, railways, defense establishments, and the military.

A rapid rise in terrorist and criminal activities has created the widescale requirement for enhanced security solutions, which is primarily driving the global homeland security market growth. Apart from this, favorable policies from governments of several nations to promote national security and limit cross-border insurgencies are propelling the market growth. Rapid technological advancements in security and weaponry systems, such as integration with the cloud, machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the homeland security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

SAIC

General Electric Co.

Unisys

L-3 Communications Holdings

Accenture

IBM Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Boeing Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

The report has segmented the global homeland security market on the basis of type, system, end-user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

CBRN Security

Mass Transit Security

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Modelling and Simulation

Communication System

Platforms

Rescue and Recovery System

Command and Control System

Countermeasure System

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Public Sector

Private Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

