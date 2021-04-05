Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Homeland security solutions are primarily deployed by the government of a nation within the civilian vicinity for optimum protection of its citizens. Homeland security involves various components, including thermal imaging devices, weapons, radars, and radiation and explosives detectors, to detect an anti-social threat. It also uses various communication systems, including tactical headsets, radios and satellite assisted equipment, and access control systems, such as modeling and simulation systems, for providing enhanced communications and security. Homeland security solutions are widely applied across public spaces, railways, defense establishments, and the military.
A rapid rise in terrorist and criminal activities has created the widescale requirement for enhanced security solutions, which is primarily driving the global homeland security market growth. Apart from this, favorable policies from governments of several nations to promote national security and limit cross-border insurgencies are propelling the market growth. Rapid technological advancements in security and weaponry systems, such as integration with the cloud, machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Homeland Security Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the homeland security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- SAIC
- General Electric Co.
- Unisys
- L-3 Communications Holdings
- Accenture
- IBM Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Boeing Co.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
The report has segmented the global homeland security market on the basis of type, system, end-user and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Aviation Security
- Maritime Security
- Border Security
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Cyber Security
- CBRN Security
- Mass Transit Security
- Others
Breakup by System:
- Intelligence and Surveillance System
- Detection and Monitoring System
- Weapon System
- Access Control System
- Modelling and Simulation
- Communication System
- Platforms
- Rescue and Recovery System
- Command and Control System
- Countermeasure System
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Public Sector
- Private Sector
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Mobile Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-security-market
Security Appliances Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-appliances-market
Aviation Cyber Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-cyber-security-market
Anti-Jamming Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-jamming-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800