Home Security Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

Global home security market is expected to reach USD 91.97 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global home security market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Home security system is a combination of hardware and software. The security system has to be installed at our homes for the safety purposes. It requires internet to monitor and control from anywhere and on any device. The main purpose of security system is to detect any unauthorised entry in the premises to ensure the safety when anyone is trying to breach the secured zone. The after installing the home security system, it can be accessed through internet on smartphone or computer system. Now-a-days, due to advancement of technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence enabled sensors are used in the security system to ensure more safety.

The security system market is growing rapidly as people are now more aware about the safety of their house and family. The rate of illegal activities and crimes is increasing continuously and because of that the consumers are focusing more on safety and security systems in their residential area. The emergence of latest wired or wireless technologies such as IoT and IP cameras for video surveillance is also driving this market.

There are ample of opportunities in this market, as consumers want latest security systems enabled with artificial intelligence and internet of things and low power wireless communication. The big companies already have debuted their integrated products with intelligent virtual assistants (IVA) using artificial intelligence. In future the AI based products using computer vision or deep learning will predict the occurrence of crime or doubtful activity before the actual event.

The price of the security systems is the main restraint for this market. As people are getting more aware about home security, but at the same time they do not move forward to invest in the home security system as they are still not much affordable. The installing costs of the security systems are high and then maintenance charges are also there.

Today the biggest challenge for this market is the novel COVID-19 pandemic. It has impacted the import and export of the security equipment.

Global Home Security Market Scope and Market Size

Global home security market is segmented on the basis of system, services, home type and security type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Global home security market on the basis of systems has been segmented into fire protection system, video surveillance system, access control system, entrance control system, intruder alarm system.

Based on service type, home security Market has been segmented into security system integration services, remote monitoring services, fire protection services, video surveillance services, access control services.

On the basis of home type, home security market has been segmented into independent homes and apartments & condominiums.

Based on security type, home security market has been segmented into professionally-installed and monitored, self-installed and professionally monitored and do-it-yourself (DIY).

Global Home security Market Country Level Analysis

Global home security market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, systems, services, home type and security type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Many major companies providing products and services of home security system are American companies which generates more of their revenue from North American region, and because of that North America region is dominating the home security market over all other regions. The population of North America were the early adopters of the home security systems which have lead the region in the home security market. In addition to this the developed countries like U.S. and Canada in this region have high disposable income.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Global Home Security Market Share Analysis

Global home security market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Global Home security Market.

The major players covered in the global home security market report are ADT LLC., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., ASSA ABLOY AB, SECOM CO. LTD., Robert Bosch GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Alarm.com Incorporated, Allegion Plc., Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE., Legrand Pvt Ltd., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Comcast Corporation, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc, Nortek Security & Control LLC, and Vivint, Inc, Armorax, Nest Labs, Inc., Loop Labs, Inc., Canary Connect, Inc., Scout Security Inc., Simplisafe, among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In December 2019, a new generation IP Villa door Stations (DS-KV8X13/DS-KV61X3 series) has been launched by a Chinese company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, which will provide s simpler intercom solution of homes and small buildings. It will be capable to deliver more convenience and security at the doorstep.

Major Highlights of Home Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Home Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Home Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Home Security market.

