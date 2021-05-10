Home Secretary Seehofer infected with Corona | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is infected with the corona virus. The minister tested positive for the virus on Monday and is currently in domestic isolation, his spokesman Steve Alter said. He currently has no symptoms of the disease.

His appointments for this week have been canceled. Last week, Seehofer took part in, among other things, a meeting of the federal cabinet. On Tuesday, he presented current figures on politically motivated crime at a press conference in Berlin, together with the chairman of the federal criminal investigation department Holger Münch. It is not yet known where Seehofer was infected.

The CSU politician was first vaccinated against Covid-19 on April 14. The 71-year-old said the next day that he was entitled because of his age and previous illnesses. He got the preparation from Biontech / Pfizer.

Seehofer developed an inflammation of the heart muscle in 2002 that almost killed him. Years later he said in an interview, “The disease was a lesson to me, it has a profound impact on the way I live.”

In early April, the newspaper “Bild” reported that Seehofer had rejected a call by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to older colleagues in the cabinet to get vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. “I will not be patronized,” he said to “image”.

This decision had been criticized on social media – also because other older members of the cabinet decided to vaccinate at Astrazeneca. Seehofer explained his position as follows: “Everyone can have their own personal opinion about each vaccine. I have had a certain attitude to drug safety since I was Secretary of Health, and I have that to this day. “

When asked if he had a choice of different vaccines, Seehofer said that where he was vaccinated, only Biontech’s vaccine was available. He found no selection. Astrazeneca is only recommended for people over 60 in Germany. Its use for younger people remains voluntary in the medical judgment of people without a higher risk of blood clots.

Last October, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) became the first member of the federal government to be infected with Corona. At the time, the cabinet did not go into quarantine with reference to the hygiene rules and distance rules that were observed at the meetings.