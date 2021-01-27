Home Office requirements take effect | Free press

Since the start of the corona pandemic, more and more people have been working from home. But not every employer is happy to see this development. New guidelines should now ensure that more employees stay in the home office.

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the Corona crisis, more employees than before would have to work from home from Wednesday. With new guidelines, employers are obliged to offer their employees working from home in certain cases.

“Anyone who can work from home”, that is the aim of the new regulation that will enter into force, said SPD MP Katja Mast. “After we have already cut off our private meetings en masse, it is now about professional contacts.”

Office work in particular must be done from home, Mast demanded. At the same time, she is convinced that “no strict controls are needed,” she told the German news agency. “Much is regulated by exemplary behavior and looking at each other together. This applies to both professional and private life. “

Compliance with the regulation is monitored by the health and safety authorities of the federal states. According to Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD), the employer must provide reasons for why home office is not possible at the request of the government. In the “greatest emergency” fines of theoretically 30,000 euros are also possible.

