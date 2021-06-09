Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross CAGR by +5% by the end 2027| GE Healthcare, Abbott, Medline Industries Incorporated, Philips Healthcare
The uses of technology in self-health management is rising to reduce the burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, the technological advances in-home medical equipment, along with awareness for technology among individuals for the use of medical equipment is rising the adoption of home medical equipment. The shift in the delivery of many healthcare services from traditional clinical settings to the home will increase the demand for home medical equipment.
Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross USD 36,189.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of +5%.
Rising coverage and favorable reimbursement policies of home medical equipment in developing and developed countries is impacting the growth of the market. Rising healthcare costs and growing need for affordable treatment options. Technological advancements in healthcare and diagnosis equipment. Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and respiratory disorders.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Key Players
- Arkray Incorporated (Japan)
- Carefusion Corporation (US)
- Invacare Corporation (US)
- Medline Industries Incorporated (US)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Resmed Corporation (US)
- Smith’s Group PLC (UK)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
- Abbott (US)
- Philips Healthcare (US)
- Stryker (US)
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
Home Medical Equipment Market Segmentation
By Functionality
- Therapeutic Equipment
- Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment
- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment
- CPAP Machines
- CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces
- CPAP Accessories
- Oxygen Delivery Equipment
- Oxygen Concentrators
- Home Liquid Oxygen Containers
- Oxygen Cannula
- Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment
- Ventilators
- Nebulizers
- Humidifiers
- Home IV Equipment
- IV Pumps
- IV Administration
- IV Accessories
- Home Dialysis Equipment
- Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product
- Home Hemolysis Product
- Patient Monitoring Equipment
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Holter Monitors
- Peak Flow Monitors
- Apnea Monitors
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Baby Monitors
- Electronic Thermometers
- Coagulation Monitors
- Others
- Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment
- Wheelchairs
- Manual Wheelchairs
- Powered Wheelchairs
- Mobility Scooters
- Walking Assist Devices
- Walkers & Rollators
- Canes & Walking Sticks
- Crutches
- Medical Furniture
- Lift Chairs
- Medical Beds
- Stair Lifts
- Medical Furniture Accessories
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Retailers
Regional Analysis:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key offerings of the report:
- Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
- Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
- Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
- Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
- Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Overview
Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4: Government Policy and News
Chapter 5: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Manufacturing Process
and Cost Structure
Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies
Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy
Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Home Medical Equipment Market Development Trend
Analysis
Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
