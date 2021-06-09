Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross CAGR by +5% by the end 2027| GE Healthcare, Abbott, Medline Industries Incorporated, Philips Healthcare

Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross CAGR by +5% by the end 2027| GE Healthcare, Abbott, Medline Industries Incorporated, Philips Healthcare

The uses of technology in self-health management is rising to reduce the burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, the technological advances in-home medical equipment, along with awareness for technology among individuals for the use of medical equipment is rising the adoption of home medical equipment. The shift in the delivery of many healthcare services from traditional clinical settings to the home will increase the demand for home medical equipment.

Home Medical Equipment Market is expected to cross USD 36,189.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of +5%.

Rising coverage and favorable reimbursement policies of home medical equipment in developing and developed countries is impacting the growth of the market. Rising healthcare costs and growing need for affordable treatment options. Technological advancements in healthcare and diagnosis equipment. Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and respiratory disorders.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Key Players

Arkray Incorporated (Japan)

Carefusion Corporation (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Medline Industries Incorporated (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Resmed Corporation (US)

Smith’s Group PLC (UK)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Philips Healthcare (US)

Stryker (US)

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Home Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

By Functionality

Therapeutic Equipment Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment CPAP Machines CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces CPAP Accessories Oxygen Delivery Equipment Oxygen Concentrators Home Liquid Oxygen Containers Oxygen Cannula Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Home IV Equipment IV Pumps IV Administration IV Accessories Home Dialysis Equipment Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product Home Hemolysis Product

Patient Monitoring Equipment Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Holter Monitors Peak Flow Monitors Apnea Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Baby Monitors Electronic Thermometers Coagulation Monitors Others

Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment Wheelchairs Manual Wheelchairs Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters Walking Assist Devices Walkers & Rollators Canes & Walking Sticks Crutches

Medical Furniture Lift Chairs Medical Beds Stair Lifts Medical Furniture Accessories



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key offerings of the report:

Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Home Medical Equipment Market Manufacturing Process

and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Home Medical Equipment Market Development Trend

Analysis

Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

