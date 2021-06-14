Home Medical Devices Market 2021 – Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Development, Home Medical Devices Product, Industry Demand, Key Trends, Services, Healthcare and Global High Growth Market Forecast To 2028 | Medtronic; Medline Industries, Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; and Invacare Corporation

According to our new research study on “Home Medical Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Functionality, Services, and Distribution Channel,” The market is expected to reach US$ 57,102.9 million in 2028 from US$ 33,635.2 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

A home-use medical device or home medical device is intended for patients (care recipient) in any environment. This includes devices intended for use in both professional healthcare facilities and homes. Additionally, changes in healthcare have encouraged care from the hospital environment to the home environment. Home medical device may include a glucose meter, heating pad, hospital bed, walker, ventilator, wheelchair, and others.

The Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Home Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer the Latest insights about acute features of the Home Medical Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Home Medical Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; General Electric Company; Abbott; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Medtronic; Medline Industries, Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; and Invacare Corporation

The report segments the global home medical devices market as follows:

By Functionality

Testing, Screening and Monitoring Equipment

Therapeutic Products

Mobility Care Products

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Biofeedback Instruments

Muscle Stimulators

By Services

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Pregnancy Care Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Unskilled Care Services

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Geographically World Home Medical Devices market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Home Medical Devices market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Home Medical Devices Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Home Medical Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Home Medical Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Home Medical Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Home Medical Devices; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Home Medical Devices Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Home Medical Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2028)

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Home Medical Devices market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Home Medical Devices market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Home Medical Devices market?

What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

