Home Laundry Appliances Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Flipkart.com; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Candy; Miele & Cie. KG; SHARP CORPORATION and Panasonic Corporation.

Global Home Laundry Appliances Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing expenses on clothes and purchasing power of individuals.

Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Product Washers Dryers Steamers Smoothing Irons Others

By Technology Automatic Semi-Automatic Others

By Type Built-In Freestanding

By Distribution Channel Retail Direct E-Commerce Others



Home laundry appliances are those devices/equipments that are used to clean the clothes and textiles of a household, these appliances majorly consist of washing machines and dryers. It involves the usage of detergent and water to clean fabrics/clothes inside a washing machine, while a dryer is used to remove the moisture from the clothes after they have been washed.

Market Drivers:

Growing innovations and advancements in the technologies utilized resulting in effective and advanced product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding water and energy saving resulting in adoption of environmental friendly substitutes; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In January 2019, SAMSUNG announced the launch of consumer home appliances integrated with “Bixby” SAMSUNG’s voice assistant at the CES 2019 held in Las Vegas, United States. With the integration of its smart voice assistant, users can organize and schedule the washing periods. “Bixby” also suggests the washing pattern according to the load and color patterns.

Any query? Enquire Here For Discount Or Report Customization: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-home-laundry-appliances-market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Home Laundry Appliances market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Home Laundry Appliances market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Home Laundry Appliances market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

