Home Insecticides Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The research report titled “Home Insecticides Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” offers detailed insights on the various growth dynamics of the home insecticides market. The analyses present in the study takes a critical look at the key regional and global drivers, emerging avenues, major developments, prominent end-user trends, and the overall competitive landscape. The study takes a closer look at the various developments in the historical period during 2012–2017 and evaluates the ways they have shaped the current outlook of the home insecticides market. The study also analyzes the role of new technology advances and the changing regulatory landscape on the expected growth trajectories of the market. The study presents comprehensive estimations and projections of the key segments of the home insecticides market by offering market share and revenue size. The study presents the CAGRs of various regions and segments during the period 2017–2022.

The detailed assessment of the home insecticides and in-depth estimations and projections of its segments are covered in 14 chapters. The study conclusive chapters shed lights on the research methodology, list of secondary and primary sources, a complete list of assumptions and acronyms, all in that order.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The account of the home insecticides market begins with a snapshot of the market, brief overview of its key growth trajectories, and broad assessment of its dynamics. The study takes a critical look at the prominent opportunities, latent avenues, promising prospects, and the competitive intensity of the home insecticides market.

Chapter 2 – Overview

The second chapter takes all the elements of the contours of the global home insecticides market. The study defines the market that also covers its taxonomy. The section offers year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the overall home insecticides market and offers an assessment of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The chapter also assesses supply chain dynamics of the home insecticides market and shed light on intensity map of market participants based on region.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

The chapter lists the key product types in the home insecticides market and offers their shares in the global market. The section offers analysis of Y-o-Y of the market during 2012 – 2022 and the revenue contribution in different regions. Key product types of home insecticides analyzed here are spray/ aerosol insecticides, electric insecticides, insecticides coils, and insecticides baits.

Chapter 4 – Composition Type Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This section drills into the prospects and demand dynamics of various composition types of home insecticides. It evaluates the revenue size in the home insecticides market, Y-o-Y projections, and compares their share in various regions. Various segments of the home insecticides market analyzed here are N,N-diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET), hydroxyethyl isobutyl piperidine carboxylate (picaridin or icaridin), geraniol, and citronella oil.

Chapter 5 – Sales Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This section takes a closer look at the revenue size and market share of various sales channels in the home insecticides market. The study assesses the prospects and key trends in sales channels such as modern trade, drug stores, convenience store, and e-commerce.

Chapter 6 – Home Insecticides Purpose Segmental Assessment and Forecasts

This section offers market size and forecasts of the various home insecticides based on their purpose of use. The section assesses their prospects by presenting analysis of the Y-o-Y growth during 2012 – 2022 and offers their share and size in the overall home insecticides market. Various segments of home insecticides market analyzed here are mosquito and flies control, rat and rodent control, termite control, bedbugs and beetles, and others notably including lizards, ants, and cockroaches.

Chapter 7 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This chapter introduces all the key regional markets for home insecticides and offers projections of the revenue share of these to various product types, composition types, and purpose segments. The study compares these revenue figures to offer an incisive assessment of the regional landscape in the home insecticides market. Various regions analyzed here are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 8 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This section offers insights into key opportunities and growth prospects of the regional market for home insecticides. Key countries evaluated in the section are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This section zeroes in on key regional trends and growth dynamics in the Latin America market for home insecticides. Key countries covered here are Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 10 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

This chapter takes a closer look at the prospects and dynamics of the home insecticides market in Europe. Key countries of the region analyzed here are U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 11 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

The study offers a critical assessment of the share of Japan in the overall home insecticides market and evaluates avenues and prospects of the region.

Chapter 12 – APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

The section takes a closer look at the opportunities and emerging avenues in various countries of APEJ for players in the overall home insecticides market to capitalize on. Countries analyzed here are China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 13 – MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Home Insecticides Market

The chapter evaluates the dynamics of various countries of MEA such as GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 14 – Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape for Home Insecticides Market

The report offers detailed assessment of the profile of various players, SWOT analysis, strategies adopted by key players, and the factors shaping the overall competitive dynamics in the home insecticides market. Key companies profiled in the report are Syngenta, Monsanto, DuPont, BASF, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, INC., Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Bayer.

