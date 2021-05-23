Home Improvement Spending Market Opportunities Assessment 2021 to 2027

The Global Home Improvement Spending Market report offers industry overview including definitions, applications, classifications, and chain structure. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the studied market, including key trends, historic data, current market scenario, opportunities, growth drivers, potential roadmap, and strategies of the market players. The report further includes regional analysis to evaluate the global presence of Home Improvement Spending Market.

Home improvement spending is a process of investing in home renovation and refurbishment. Home improvements can be done by taking advice from home upgrade specialists, interior decorators, and house remodelers. Apart from the internal decorations and furnishings, rise in consumer spending on exteriors is also increasing with raising disposable incomes. Exterior decorations and refurbishing activities such as windows and doors, roofing, and sidings maintenance owing to damage that may or already happened due to climatic variations are increasing. Also the demand for technological advancements in products such eco dish cleaners, wireless lighting systems, ACs, and smart faucet is also increasing.

Some of the factors that are attracting consumers to invest more in home furnishing and refurbishing are mainly caused by COVID-19. With the COVID-19 pandemic stuck all over the world, families were bound to stay at homes for months and were spending very limited time outside their homes. Due to this it is observed that consumers took up on the pending tasks that were planned or desired anyway such as painting a living room or upgrading fixtures of living rooms. Moreover, as almost every country told their working class to continue their home by staying at home itself through new normal “work from home” culture, home offices became a need, especially for those families where two working spouses were present and also their children were engaged in remote learning. Kitchen renovations are also becoming popular as dine out limitations are pushing consumers for having more of their meals at homes. Moreover, Gyms were also closed for majority of the time in 2020; it has prompted some homeowners to opt for creating dedicated home gym spaces or at least personal work out areas. A major factor that is increasing the spending capacity of consumers on home furnishings is the inability of consumers to travel. With the COVID regulations, there are several travel restrictions imposed by various countries and hence many families have transformed their backyards into weekend spaces. Decorating the backyards, customizing living spaces, creating dedicated gym spaces is helping the home improvement spending market to grow.

The global home improvement spending market is expected to register surge in revenue as home improvement is adopted by both millennial and baby boomers. Baby boomers continue to invest in home upgrade activities having higher spending capability in home upgrades. Purchasing power and spending of consumers in terms of home decor and refurbishing is increasing since last few years for homeowners in both emerging as well as developed countries. Variable purchasing behavior can be seen by different age groups. While millennial are more focused on personalization and use of integrated technology, baby boomers prefer accessibility and other home upgrades. This variable purchasing behavior different age groups offers lucrative opportunities or the market players to expand their products and services targeting specific consumer group.

Regional Analysis:

The global Home Improvement Spending Market is segmented as The regional segmentation of the market includes

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific, & LAMEA.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Home Improvement Spending Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

HOME IMPROVEMENT SPENDING Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Players:

This section of the report includes a precise analysis of major players with company profile, market value, and SWOT analysis. The report also includes manufacturing cost analysis, raw materials analysis, key suppliers of the product, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, etc. Following companies are assessed in the report:

JELD-WEN,

Kohler Co.,

Andersen Corporation,

GAF Materials Corporation,

