Home Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 621,565.89 Million from 2020 to 2028

The home healthcare market was valued at US$ 315,139.27 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 621,565.89 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2028.

Home healthcare comprises a wide range of healthcare services for illness in homecare settings. The goal of home healthcare is to treat injury and improve health outcomes of a patient. These services are more convenient and less expensive and are efficient treatment for chronic diseases and serious illness, elderly population, and nutrition therapy of a patient.

The home healthcare market is segmented on the bases of indication, product type, service, and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing on parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics along with the analysis of competitive landscape of world’s leading market players.

Top Home Healthcare Market Players

A few prominent players operating in the home healthcare market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; General Electric Company; LINDE; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; A&D Company, Limited; LHC Group, Inc.; BAYADA Home Health Care; Invacare Corporation; Abbott Care; Amedisys; and Kindred Healthcare, LLC.

Based on product type, the global home healthcare market is segmented into therapeutic, diagnostic, and mobility assist. In 2020, the therapeutic segment held the largest share in the market. Moreover, the market for the diagnostic segment is expected to grow at the highest rate by 2028. A physician may recommend the benefits of home health therapy services following surgery, injury, or illness. Home therapy provides three different forms of care treatment—physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. This factor is likely to boost the demand for home healthcare across the world during the forecast period.

The factors such as growing demand for home healthcare due to aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing homecare settings drive the market growth. However, the shortage of home care workers hinders the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having the mixed impact on the home healthcare market. Since the home healthcare sector comprises both products and services, each has its own set of effects. The outbreak pandemic will positively impact on sales variety of home healthcare monitoring devices, such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and temperature monitors. On the other side, disruptions in the supply chain caused due to the halt in global operations are hindering the market growth.

Home Healthcare Market By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



