Home Healthcare Market Size 2020 By Trends Evaluation, Global Demands, On-Going Trends, Top Countries Data, Opportunity|-Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care

Home Healthcare Market is anticipated to grow at 8.6% with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and development of innovative home healthcare devices. Home healthcare market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as U.S., U.K. and China. Increasing aging population for the purpose of care and treatment has propelled the demand of the market. In developing countries, increasing advancement in the technology is creating opportunity for home healthcare market.

Overview:

Home healthcare is useful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients at home. Home healthcare provides wide range of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing care, and speech therapy.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) and others have lead the demand for the home healthcare. Hospitalization for long term is not carried out in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients suffering from diseases. For instance, according to CDC, around 6.7% of the U.S. population has Coronary Artery Disease in 2017. This has led the demand for long term care for the patients at home.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Home Healthcare Market are shown below:

By Type (Devices, Services, Software)

By Disease (Heart Diseases, Hypertension, Bone and Joint Diseases, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, Obesity, Dementia/Alzheimer’s Diseases, Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS), Parkinson’s Diseases, Smoking, Asthma, Depression)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales),

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

QuickMedical

Singex

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc

USA Medical and Surgical Supplies

Royal Medical Solutions

Home Hospice WTX

Condo Pharmacy

CARELINC

LA Medical Wholesale

MED+

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Air Liquide

Amedisys

Apple Home Healthcare

Arcadia

Davita Inc

Diaverum

Home Health Care, Inc

Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

LHC Group, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

PORTEA MEDICAL

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies

CARDINAL HEALTH

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

Kinnser Software, Inc

Medtronic

….

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Home Healthcare market. The Global Home Healthcare market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Home Healthcare Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Global Home Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. In 2020, the devices segment is dominating as well as growing in the market as devices help the patients to get better treatment at home as well as in hospitals. Devices such as ventilators, wheelchairs, blood glucose meters, apnea and other home monitoring devices are useful for providing health benefits among patients. The devices play an important role in home healthcare hence manufacturers are focusing in providing devices with advanced technology in market. These devices are being utilized highly by service providers in order to provide better health condition among patients who are suffering from diseases such as cardiovascular disease, bone related diseases among others.

On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is dominating the market as the patients do not get long term hospitalization suffering from heart disease. Hence, home healthcare services providers provide beneficiary services among these patients.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as demand for the devices are higher from services providers in order to provide better homecare facility among patients at their doorsteps. Due to this, major services providers have direct contact with the manufacturers. Due to high demand for the products in big services providing agencies, direct tender may grow in future as well.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Home Healthcare market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

