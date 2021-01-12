Home Furniture Market 2021 Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend – BoConcept, IKEA, – Ligne Roset, B&B Italia, Poltrona Frau

Europe Home Furniture Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Home Furniture Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The following Companies are covered

– BoConcept, – IKEA, – Ligne Roset, – B&B Italia, – Poltrona Frau, – Natuzzi Italia, – Roche Bobois, – Molteni, – Colombini Casa, – Calligaris, – Cotta, – Friul Intagli

The European home furniture market is anticipated to witness strong growth in the forecast period. The rise in disposable income, increasing construction activity in the region, and growing urbanization are some of the major factors attributing to the growth of the market.

Europe plays a key role in the furniture sector, not just in terms of output but also in terms of consumer prices and foreign exchange standards. Wooden furniture is most popular and preferred in European homes with Oak being a popular choice amongst the furniture makers in Europe as it is extensively available in the region and not very expensive.

The furniture production in Europe accounts for nearly 1/4th of the furniture industry globally with western Europe accounting for the largest share. Western Europe accounts for over 400 million consumers and kitchen furniture is one of the prominent home furniture segments in western European countries. Italy, Germany, UK, Poland, and France account for nearly 60-70% of Europes furniture production.

Competitive Landscape

The European home furniture market is fragmented and competitive with the presence of players such as IKEA, Natuzzi, BoConcept, and B&B Italia. The European furniture manufacturers have a good reputation worldwide due to their creative capacity for new designs and responsiveness to new demands which makes the market highly competitive and the players constantly innovate in terms of product designs.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Construction of Housing Units in the Region

Between 2017 and 2019, there was an increase in new-build housing units in Europe, especially in Germany, Poland, and Spain. This demand for new housing units is expected to continue further between 2021 to 2021. These houses need to be furnished and decorated, which may indicate growth in consumption in the home furniture products, especially in these countries.

The construction of new houses and renovation of the existing ones leave customers with more expenses on home furniture products as the houses need to be well furnished, thus, driving the market growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

