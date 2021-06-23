Home Furnishing Market New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand by 2026

Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

This report provides a detailed overview of the Home Furnishing market with respect to the crucial drivers affecting the revenue graph of this business sphere.

What is Home Furnishing?

Home furnishing refers to furniture, appliances, rugs, and other decorative accessories used for home dÃ©cor purpose. The rising number of nuclear families and growing usage of creative furniture for decorating living spaces and rising inclination of residential buyers towards designed, multi-purpose and smart pieces of furniture boosting the home furnishing market. Increasing demand for interior designing and furniture integrated with technologies such as remote controlled furniture expected to drive the home furnishing market over the forecasted period.

13th March 2019, Bed Bath & Beyond launch a private label home & furniture line which includes home goods and furniture as an eclectic mix of rustic and modern styles.

11th March 2019, LGI Homes builder of housing developments, introduces new floor plans for its newest community, Stratford, in Monroe, NC. This includes wood flooring, Gourmet kitchens with the suite of stainless-steel appliances, and others.

Major & Emerging Players in Home Furnishing Market:-

Cisco Bros. Corp. (United States),Bob Mills Furniture (United States),Eco Balanza Modern Artisan Furniture (United States),Vermont Wood Studios LLC (United States),Kimball International Inc. (United States),Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India),Raymours Furniture Company, Inc. (United States),Crest Furniture Inc. (United States),L. & J. G. Stickley, Inc. (United States),Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States),Herman Miller, Inc. (United States),Century Furniture LLC (United States),Heritage Home Group LLC (United States),Modani furniture stores (United States) ,Masco Corporation Designs (United States),,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Home Furniture, Home Textiles (Rugs, Bath Textiles, Bed Textiles, Kitchen and Dining Textiles, Living room Textiles), Floor Coverings (Tiles, Wood & Laminate, Vinyl & Rubber, Carpet & Rugs), Wall Decor, Lighting, Others), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Home Decor Stores, Gift Shops, Direct to Consumer, Online, Others), End Users (Residential, Commercial)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Green Furniture

Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Furniture

Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of Interior Designing

Growing Online Retail Platform

Rising Demand for Customized Home Furnishing Products

Challenges:

Increasing Dominance of Local Players Product

Opportunities:

Growing Real Estate Industry

Emergence of Smart Homes

Increasing Demand for Luxury and Premium Home Furnishing Products from High Income Group

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

