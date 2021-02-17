Home Fragrances Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Reckitt Benckister, Procter & Gamble, SEDA FRANCE, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global home fragrances market are Reckitt Benckister, Procter & Gamble, SEDA FRANCE, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., VOLUSPA, Newell Brands, 3M, ScentAir, KORONA Candles Sp. z o.o, La Scenteur Fragrance Technologies Private Limited., L Brands., NEST Fragrances, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Illume Inc., Beaumont Products, Inc., pepperfry, Paddywax., Gold Canyon United States and Amara Living Ltd among others.

Global home fragrances market is expected to grow at substantial CAGR 5.1% in the forecast period 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings. Nowadays the increasing demand of customized home fragrance candles will enhance the growth of this market

Home fragrances are used to mask the unpleasant odors. These fragrances are categorized into sprays, electric air fresheners among others. These have wide applications in homes, cars, hospitals and offices. These fragrances are made up of different types of aromas that can lighten up the mood providing a stressful surrounding. The home fragrances are made up of different products such as eucalyptus, jasmine, lavender among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for home fragrances in residential and commercial spaces is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Changing consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings will help the market to grow in the forecast period

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle in developing countries is one of major market driving factor in global home fragrance market

Rapid innovation in the home care products and growing demand for customized scented candles specially during the festivals also enhances the market growth

Side effects of these home fragrances involve various health issues, such as allergy, headache which are expected to restrain the market growth

Home fragrances product contains toxins such as ethanol, formaldehyde, phenol and alcohol among others which is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Home fragrances product are costly which is restraining market in developing which is expected to hinder the market growth

By Product Type (Diffuser, Potpourri, Spray, Candle, Electric Air Freshener, Burner, Aroma Oil, Lamp),

Form (Liquid, Dry, Solid) Fragrances (Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood , Vanilla, Others),

End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, ScentAir (U.S.) acquired ScentHD, a subsidiary of Enviroscent Inc. (Georgia). The acquisition will redirect ScentHD to ScentAir which will help the company to expand business with increased customer base and product portfolio

In July 2017, Firmenich SA (Switzerland) acquired Agilex Fragrances (U.S.) a manufacturer of creative fragrances. This acquisition has helped the company in its geographical expansion in U.S. as Agilex Fragrances which is a leading fragrance company in North America.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Home Fragrances market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Home Fragrances market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

