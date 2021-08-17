Home Fitness Equipment Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Fitness Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global home fitness equipment market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2020. Home fitness equipment are the devices used for monitoring physical exercises at home. These tools assist in weight management, improving stamina, and developing muscular strength. Few commonly used home fitness equipment include cardiovascular training equipment, such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and strength training equipment, such as free weight and plate loaded machines.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fitness-equipment-market/requestsample

The high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular ailments, obesity, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the market for home fitness equipment. Moreover, hectic work schedules of the consumers, along with the wide availability of home fitness equipment across both offline and online distribution channels, are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, several equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in extensive R&D activities for the launch of advanced and user-friendly home fitness equipment. Furthermore, the advent of smart wearable devices, along with the rising compatibility of fitness equipment with several fitness tracking apps, is further expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

PureGym

Hoist Fitness Systems Inc.

Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

Technogym

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Vectra Fitness Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Air Bike Elliptical Machines Punching Bag Rowing Machine Treadmill Others

Strength Training Equipment Ab Wheel Adjustable Dumbbells Adjustable Kettlebell Medicine Ball Mini Resistance Bands Pull Up Bars Weight-Lifting Bench Others

Accessories Foam Roller Weighted Jump Rope Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fitness-equipment-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Repiratory Care Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/respiratory-care-devices-market

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

H1n1 Vaccines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market

Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Apheresis Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apheresis-equipment-market

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market

RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800