Home Depot employee assaulted by thief has died. Hillsborough police seek suspect.

An aged Residence Depot worker who was assaulted in October by a person fleeing with stolen merchandise has died, based on the Hillsborough Police Division.

Police are nonetheless searching for the general public’s assist in figuring out the individual needed for the Oct. 18 larceny and assault that resulted within the worker’s dying.

Gary Rasor, 83, died on Dec. 1 from issues from accidents he suffered within the assault.

In surveillance footage launched by police, the suspect was seen fleeing the Residence Depot at 625 Hampton Pointe with a purchasing cart crammed with three stolen strain washers.

The surveillance footage of the incident was posted to the police division’s Fb web page and precipitated a stir amongst individuals on social media who had been offended in regards to the incident.

Rasor, then 82, stepped out in entrance pf him within the outside backyard heart of the shop as the person fled. The person pushed Rasor all the way down to the concrete ground and saved going.

Rasor was hospitalized with a number of damaged bones.

The suspect fled in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina short-term tag obscured from witnesses.

The North Carolina health worker has dominated the dying a murder, based on police.

Anybody with data is requested to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by electronic mail or at 919-296-9562.