Home care is getting more expensive – cost control for choice? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Home care will also become more expensive in the new year – and that increases the pressure for shelter for the federal elections.

The shares to be paid for themselves rose further to 2068 euros per month at the national average level, according to data from the Association of Replacement Funds as of 1 January. That is 128 euros more than at the beginning of last year. But there are still major regional differences. In a comparison of the federal states, the most expensive places to live remain in North Rhine-Westphalia at an average of 2,460 euros per month. In contrast, householders in Saxony-Anhalt have the lowest financial burden with an average of EUR 1,465 per month.

On the one hand, the amounts include the personal contribution for pure care and support. Because unlike health insurance, long-term care insurance only bears part of the costs. For home residents, there are also costs for housing, meals and investments in the facilities. The personal contribution for pure care alone has now risen to a national average of 831 euros, after it had been 731 euros on 1 January 2020. And there is a long upward trend: at the beginning of 2018 it was 593 euros.

The discussion that has been going on for years about a cost brake for approximately 800,000 people in need of care in the homes is picking up – mainly because the problem is not getting any smaller. In an aging society, more and more people will need care. Honorary chairman of the Association of Replacement Funds (vdek), Uwe Klemens, warned Wednesday: “If nothing is done with personal contributions, more and more people will depend on social assistance benefits.” This already affects about ten percent of all people in need of care. The planned health care financing reform must therefore be approved before the federal elections on September 26.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has now presented key points for a reform to counter the charges. According to this, a maximum of 700 euros per month may be paid as own share for pure care, limited to 36 months. The concept provides, among other things, for a permanent federal subsidy for long-term care insurance and a slight increase in the surcharge on health care benefits for insured persons without children by 0.1 percentage point.

The VdK social association also called for a discharge law before the elections. “The reach in the wallets of the residents is getting deeper. This must come to an end, ”said president Verena Bentele. “The additional payment on healthcare costs must be reduced to zero.” People in need of care are sufficiently burdened with the costs of housing, food and investment. The board of directors of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, also demanded: “It is time for long-term care insurance to cover all healthcare costs. The person in need of care pays the other costs himself. “

The VdK criticized that a care ceiling of € 700 would mainly benefit people in the western states. “This unequal treatment should not be.” According to the new data, 10 of the 16 countries are currently above the EUR 700 threshold. The personal contribution for pure care is still highest in Baden-Württemberg with an average of € 1121. This is followed by Berlin with EUR 1,034 and Bavaria with EUR 985. There are far fewer in Thuringia (554), Saxony-Anhalt (580) and Schleswig-Holstein (637).

The German Federation of Trade Unions also warned against putting nursing reform on the back burner. The national collective labor agreement for elderly care that is laid down in the coalition agreement must also be introduced: “Employees deserve that their difficult wage and working conditions are not only seen and regretted, but ultimately also improved.” The VdK called it “perfectly correct” that salaries should increase. However, the increase in costs cannot be passed on to those in need of care alone. FDP health expert Nicole Westig turned against permanent tax subsidies. “We need to ensure that more people than before are privately benefiting and also expand business options for long-term care.”