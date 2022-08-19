It’s predicted that the Overlord Holy Kingdom launch date may very well be in Summer time 2023. Pic credit score: Studio Madhouse

The Overlord film Holy Kingdom launch date is developing subsequent after Overlord Season 4 Episode 13 comes out in September 2022.

The Overlord Holy Kingdom film (Overlord: Sei Oukoku-hen) will likely be a direct sequel or continuation to the TV present, not an unique story. It’s additionally predicted that the Overlord Season 5 anime TV present will adapt the following story arc within the official Overlord timeline that’s set after the film.

On August 19, 2022, the Overlord tenth anniversary was celebrated by a particular program. This particular presentation can nonetheless be watched on YouTube.

Throughout the particular occasion, the official web site and the Overlord Twitter launched a teaser poster visible artwork for the upcoming Overlord: Holy Kingdom film.

This poster artwork for Overlord: The Holy Kingdom film was launched on August 19, 2022. Pic credit score: Studio Madhouse

As of the final replace, Studio Madhouse, Kadokawa, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Overlord: Holy Kingdom launch date. Nonetheless, the Overlord film was confirmed to be in manufacturing on the identical day the fourth season was introduced.

“Ultimately, the fourth season of the anime and the theatrical film are in manufacturing,” stated Director Naoyuki Itou. “We’re working arduous to make sure that the present will likely be satisfying to each followers of the unique variations and those that solely observe the anime. You’re going to find it irresistible.”

Within the meantime, it’s attainable to invest about when the Overlord: Holy Kingdom film launch date will happen sooner or later.

The timing of the Overlord: Holy Kingdom film launch date must be introduced by the Overlord Season 4 finale, which is releasing on September 27, 2022.

Late Fall (November to December) and early Summer time (Might to July) are sometimes thought-about the most effective timing for a tentpole movie to have an opportunity at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are thought-about the “dump months” for dangerous motion pictures. It’s attainable that the Overlord film launch may very well be in late Fall 2022, however it might be odd to withhold this announcement till solely months earlier than the Japanese theater premiere since that doesn’t give a lot time for promoting.

Subsequently, it’s predicted that the Overlord: Holy Kingdom film launch date will likely be in Might-July 2023, or Summer time 2023.

This text offers all the pieces that’s recognized about Overlord: Holy Kingdom (Overlord film: The Holy Kingdom) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

Overlord Holy Kingdom USA launch date predictions for the Overlord film English dub

The Overlord Holy Kingdom USA launch date hasn’t been introduced but. Usually, the worldwide premiere of an anime film will happen inside a number of months of the Japanese premiere in Japanese film theaters.

Presumably, Crunchyroll (this has not been confirmed but) will deal with the worldwide theatrical launch for English-speaking international locations like the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Eire, and Australia.

Crunchyroll’s Overlord Season 4 English dub launch date was on July 19, 2022. The anime streaming firm has been dubbing their SimulDub exclusives from their dubbing studios in Texas.

Sadly, the Overlord anime sequence doesn’t have the worldwide attraction of the Dragon Ball Tremendous: SUPER HERO film so the variety of territories must be extra restricted. Moreover, there’ll possible be a restricted variety of theaters and days of screenings, with sure film theaters exhibiting Crunchyroll’s Overlord: Holy Kingdom English dub and different theaters exhibiting the Japanese audio model with English subtitles.

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom story abstract

When adapting the Overlord gentle novel sequence by Japanese creator Kugane Maruyama, the anime has sometimes tailored three books per season, which implies the ending of the third season corresponded to Quantity 9. The issue with persevering with that adaptation strategy was that Overlord Quantity 12 and 13 are actually a two-part story titled Overlord: The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Components 1 and a pair of.

Fairly than cram Overlord Volumes 10 by 13 right into a single season composed of 13 episodes, the anime manufacturing committee opted to adapt the books as each a TV sequence and a film that when mixed type an entire story arc.

For the reason that Overlord: Holy Kingdom film will presumably adapt Quantity 13, right here is the official story abstract in English for the two-part story.

The Sacred Kingdom has loved an excellent a few years with out conflict due to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They perceive greatest how fragile peace may be. When the horrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the sector on the head of a united military of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom’s leaders know their defenses will not be sufficient. With the very existence of the nation at stake, the pious haven’t any alternative however to hunt assist wherever they will get it, even when it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness! A military forty thousand robust is clamoring on the gates for human blood, and there’s little hope of reinforcements. The Sacred Kingdom’s stron­gest paladin, Remedios, leads the protection of the town, however even she can’t stem the tide on her personal. Regardless of the dire circumstances, the unimaginably highly effective King of Darkness has refused to help for worry of depleting his magical power proper when he wants it to defeat Jaldabaoth as soon as and for all. Time is operating out for the defenders if they will’t work out a technique to survive on their very own…!

As beforehand talked about, it’s predicted that the Overlord V anime will decide up the story once more in Overlord Quantity 14: The Witch of the Falling Kingdom. What’s extra, Overlord creator Maruyama has already confirmed that Overlord Quantity 18 is ending your complete story!

Overlord: Holy Kingdom theme music music and studio workers

The Overlord: theme music music hasn’t been introduced but.

The Overlord Season 4 OP “HOLLOW HUNGER” was carried out by OxT, which was mysterious and passionate! The ED “No Man’s Daybreak” was carried out by Mayu Maeshima, who sang with ardour for grief and despair!

The Overlord IV OP trailer.

The Overlord: Holy Kingdom film will likely be animated by Japanese animation Studio Madhouse, which is greatest recognized lately for No Recreation No Life, One Punch Man, No Weapons Life, Takt Op. Future, and The Irregular at Magic Excessive College (the 2020 Mahouka Season 2 anime was produced solely by Studio 8bit, and The Irregular at Magic Excessive College Season 3 anime TV sequence was confirmed to be in manufacturing in early 2022.).

In 2022, Studio Madhouse additionally launched the Bibliophile Princess anime TV present. Additionally they created the Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni film based mostly on the manga sequence.

The film and the fourth season was helmed by returning director Naoyuki Itou (No Weapons Life). He’s been an episode director for a lot of productions and has labored in varied roles on fashionable franchises like Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, and One Piece.

Author Yukie Sugawara additionally returned. Sugawara wrote the primary three seasons of the script and sequence composition and he was the primary official supply to verify that S4 was “extraordinarily possible”. The author has labored on fashionable anime like Hina Logic, Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle, Kino’s Journey, No Weapons Life, Radiant, and Sword Artwork On-line.

Character designer Satoshi Tasaki (Hunter x Hunter film, Ace of Diamond) returned. Composer Shuji Katayama (Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven within the Stars film, The Saga of Tanya the Evil, So I’m a Spider, So What?) created the music.