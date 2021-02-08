Holographic Display Market 2021 Technology Advancement– Konica Minolta Inc., Eon Reality

Holographic Display Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Holographic Display Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The holographic display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357874/holographic-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=OPENPR&Mode=NG23

The holographic imaging market may witness a sharp increase over the next few years, especially in developed nations such as the United States, with help from various industry players to augment the regional demand subject to the extensive product applications in medical academia, healthcare research, and medical imaging.

– While the healthcare, automotive, and media industries drive the demand for holographic displays, applications across media and entertainment, education, residential (living rooms), military mapping are expected to act as a catalyst for the market studied

– Additionally, holographic displays are being used in digital signages, billboards, point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, at places, and in events. The awareness regarding the use of holographic displays across all these applications may also significantly drive market growth. For instance, the retail sector has been substantially adopting digital signage solutions, with the significant and upcoming businesses opting for advanced digital signages featuring AI and machine learning to gain the most out of consumer analytics.

– Technological innovations have been a critical factor driving the new solutions being introduced in the market. In addition to this, in the United States, places like Las Vegas, are transitioning from traditional billboards. Three – dimensional, slightly hypnotic holograms may soon replace two -dimensional signs and ads. Several companies with this technology claim that 3 – D holograms may revolutionize the way businesses and brands talk to potential customers, as per Kino-mo.

– Further, trend aiding the adoption of holograms in this sector is the growing field of proximity marketing, to connect and drive their customer base by aligning themselves to engage their customers with a more tailored approach. An early instance of this is ARHT partnering with the Canadian retail chain, Harry Rosen, to display a human hologram named Vincent, the retailers first-ever human hologram, with the ability to count, confirm, and analyze a crowd to gauge the level of interest and deliver the correct value proposition

– However, the high cost of assembling holographic display devices are restraining market growth. The process involves manufacturing and fabrication of new technologies, which might prove cost-intensive for smaller companies. Furthermore, the pricing might seem expensive for consumers across underdeveloped nations, limiting the markets growth therein.

Competitive Landscape

The holographic display market is highly fragmented due to a large number of market players due to low entry barriers. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements. The players are adopting different strategies, namely acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures, by which only top players are gaining the market share. Some key players in the market are Konica Minolta Inc., Eon Reality, Holoxica Limited, etc.

Key Developments:

– April 2020- Holoxica Limited announced that its display technology would support the UE4 plugin to enable the content creators to visualize designs using its holographic displays. The new feature is suitable for a range of industries across automotive, architecture, mapping/GIS, and medical imaging.

– April 2019 – A Korean research team developed its latest ultra-thin display, which could turn smartphones into mobile 3D hologram projectors. The systems key component is a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in an LCD panel. Acting like a photon sieve, each pinhole diffracts light emerging from them widely, resulting in a high definition 3D image observable from a wide-angle.

– Jan 2019 – Researchers from Duke University have developed a new approach to multicolor holography that could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components. The waveguide structures created using the new approach could offer easy integration and a form factor small enough for augmented reality and other displays.

Get Discount of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357874/holographic-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?source=OPENPR&Mode=NG23

Key Market Trends:

Augmented Reality Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With the vigorous development of VR, augmented reality (AR) is also gradually emerging. The VR/AR technology future based on holographic display is predicted by analogy with the VR/AR based on binocular vision display and light field display.

– Binocular vision display technology has been used in various AR products such as Sony PlayStation VR, Oculus, etc. The AR devices based on binocular vision display are slightly different from VR devices. Users can see real scenes while watching the virtual images. The commonly used method to achieve this goal is designing an optical path to make the screen not coincide with the real-world view-window, improving 3D effects, and increasing resolution continuously.

– For instance, a researcher Peng Sun proposed a double-convergence light Gerchberg Saxton algorithm used in a holographic VR/AR display system. With this algorithm, reconstructed images with 180 cm zooming range and continuous depth cues can be obtained, which can grow the demand for holographic displays in this segment.

– Nowadays, companies are actively using the AR service to boost brand awareness and marketing impacts. This technique is being used by renowned brands to provide customers with a virtual representation of their products and enhance their purchase process through a holographic display. Also, for various Heritage Architectural Reconstruction, AR is being assisted in providing an enriching experience to people, which will create more demand in the future for holographic display.

– Vendors in the market focus on leveraging the demand by announcing an enhanced product line with features including better resolutions and ease of use, among others. For instance, In November 2019, Holoxica Limited launched its 8k Holographic Display intending to provide companies with a way to view 3D assets as holograms, without the need to use VR headsets.

– In July 2019, a visual technology company HYPERVSN built the worlds first 3D holographic display system. A lightweight, easy-to-install combination of hardware and software, the system brings ideas, concepts, and products to fantastical, surprising life. HYPERVSN has been used to create a variety of experiences for companies and events, including a Nike product launch in Seoul, an installation for Louis Vuitton at Selfridges, and a Hennessy event at Roland Garros.

– Moreover, in Sep 2019, UK tech company has harnessed and cultivated to control the speed of light for its revolutionary Dynamic Holographic HUD Platform. Here automakers can create different cockpit environments, matching AR experiences to a specific model and individual driver and passenger preferences.

Buy Now Link:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357874?mode=su?source=OPENPR&Mode=NG23

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357874/holographic-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=OPENPR&Mode=NG23

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com