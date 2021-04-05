Holographic Display Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Looking Glass Factory Inc., Provision Holding Inc, Realview Imaging Ltd, RealFiction

Holographic Display Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Holographic Display Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The holographic display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Holographic Display Market are Musion Das Hologram Ltd, Looking Glass Factory Inc., Provision Holding Inc, Realview Imaging Ltd, RealFiction, Animmersion UK Ltd, Kino-mo Limited (HYPERVSN), Shenzhen SMX Display Technology Co. Ltd and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020- Holoxica Limited announced that its display technology would support the UE4 plugin to enable the content creators to visualize designs using its holographic displays. The new feature is suitable for a range of industries across automotive, architecture, mapping/GIS, and medical imaging.

– April 2019 – A Korean research team developed its latest ultra-thin display, which could turn smartphones into mobile 3D hologram projectors. The system’s key component is a thin film of titanium filled with tiny holes that precisely correspond with each pixel in an LCD panel. Acting like a photon sieve, each pinhole diffracts light emerging from them widely, resulting in a high definition 3D image observable from a wide-angle.

– Jan 2019 – Researchers from Duke University have developed a new approach to multicolor holography that could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components. The waveguide structures created using the new approach could offer easy integration and a form factor small enough for augmented reality and other displays.

Key Market Trends:

Augmented Reality Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With the vigorous development of VR, augmented reality (AR) is also gradually emerging. The VR/AR technology future based on holographic display is predicted by analogy with the VR/AR based on binocular vision display and light field display.

– Binocular vision display technology has been used in various AR products such as Sony PlayStation VR, Oculus, etc. The AR devices based on binocular vision display are slightly different from VR devices. Users can see real scenes while watching the virtual images. The commonly used method to achieve this goal is designing an optical path to make the screen not coincide with the real-world view-window, improving 3D effects, and increasing resolution continuously.

– For instance, a researcher Peng Sun proposed a double-convergence light Gerchberg Saxton algorithm used in a holographic VR/AR display system. With this algorithm, reconstructed images with 180 cm zooming range and continuous depth cues can be obtained, which can grow the demand for holographic displays in this segment.

– Nowadays, companies are actively using the AR service to boost brand awareness and marketing impacts. This technique is being used by renowned brands to provide customers with a virtual representation of their products and enhance their purchase process through a holographic display. Also, for various Heritage Architectural Reconstruction, AR is being assisted in providing an enriching experience to people, which will create more demand in the future for holographic display.

– Vendors in the market focus on leveraging the demand by announcing an enhanced product line with features including better resolutions and ease of use, among others. For instance, In November 2019, Holoxica Limited launched its 8k Holographic Display intending to provide companies with a way to view 3D assets as holograms, without the need to use VR headsets.

Regional Outlook of Holographic Display Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Holographic Display Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

