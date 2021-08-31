Hollywood’s top list of paid TV stars

Every summer Forbes unveils the highest paid actor rankings in Hollywood and the industry more generally. But while the 2021 edition is still wanted, Variety decides to get ahead of its sidekick by making the list of Highest Paid Actors. After the big screen at the beginning of the month, it is now the turn of the small screen list.

Acting can be particularly lucrative. Of course, only a lucky few can boast of being at the top and trading contracts with many zeros. Years go by and the highest paid actors struggle to change, though some faces come and go according to their current projects. It’s interesting every year to see which actors manage to repeat the feat of being on this list. And after turning to film actors, Variety published the list of Highest Paid Television Actors. On the menu: Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston and Chris Pratt. These versatile actors can rely on their strong filmography and popularity to afford high salaries.

A list whose gifts you can foresee once you’ve heard of the upcoming playoffs. And for good reason some actors managed to hit the headlines after signing the contract, the sums sometimes want to be more than tempting. Still, the list makes sense, few surprises at this level:

25. Winona Ryder: $ 350,000 to $ 400,000 per episode for Stranger Things

24. David Harbor: $ 350,000 to $ 400,000 per episode for Stranger Things

23. Jason Sudeikis: $ 400,000 an episode for Ted Lasso

22. Ted Danson: $ 400,000 per episode for Mr. Mayor

21. Laurie Metcalf: $ 400,000 per episode for The Conners

20. John Goodman: $ 400,000 per episode for The Conners

19. Sara Gilbert: $ 400,000 per episode for The Conners

18. Henry Cavill: $ 400,000 per episode for The Witcher

17. Jude Law: $ 425,000 per episode for The Third Day

16. Angela Bassett: $ 450,000 per episode for 9-1-1

15. Brian Cox: $ 400,000 to $ 500,000 per episode for Succession

14. Alec Baldwin: $ 575,000 per episode for Dr. Death

13. Martin Short: $ 600,000 per episode for Only Murders in the Building

12. Steve Martin: $ 600,000 per episode for Only Murders in the Building

11. Pedro Pascal: $ 600,000 per episode for The Last of Us

10. Gillian Anderson: $ 600,000 per episode for The First Lady

9. Michelle Pfeiffer: $ 600,000 per episode for The First Lady

8. Viola Davis: $ 600,000 per episode for The First Lady

7. Kate Winslet: $ 650,000 per episode for Mare of Easttown

6. Kristin Davis: $ 650,000 to $ 750,000 per episode for And Just Like That

5. Cynthia Nixon: $ 650,000 to $ 750,000 per episode for And Just Like That

4. Sarah Jessica Parker: $ 650,000 to $ 750,000 per episode for And Just Like That

3. Bryan Cranston: $ 750,000 per episode for your honors

2. Jeff Bridges: $ 1 million per episode for The Old Man

1. Chris Pratt: $ 1.4 million per episode for The Terminal List

Unsurprisingly, Chris Pratt is high on the list for his role on The Terminal List, in which he will play James Reece, “a Navy SEAL whose train was decimated after the fall. On a secret mission attacked “. The elite soldier returns to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt. As new evidence emerges, Reece discovers the force working against him that is endangering not only his life but that of his loved ones as well. With $ 1.4 million per episode, Pratt uses his success on behalf of Prime Video to sign juicy contracts.

soon a 1st place again?

Nevertheless, it may well be that the US actor is ultimately not the highest-paid series actor on the small screen. And for good reason, Star-Lord’s interpreter at the MCU could finally be overtaken by one of his colleagues at the MCU. Accustomed to Hollywood’s highest paid actor list thanks to his attractive contracts on behalf of Marvel, Robert Downey Junior would apparently have signed a contract of $ 2 million or even more per episode for his role in The Sympathizer for HBO. In this adaptation of the novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen (winner of the Pulitzer Prize), Downey Junior plays “a Franco-Vietnamese man who turns out to be a spy for the communist forces during the Vietnam War. He lived there for the last days. Days of this historic war, before going into exile in Los Angeles. “

Either way, streaming platforms continue to tear down the currently most popular players in an effort to increase their user base. An initiative that seems to be bearing fruit after The Tomorrow War viewer records, Prime Video exclusivity starring Chris Pratt, whose success in consolidating the Amazon streaming platform resulted in his decision to continue working with the actor. In addition, the current health situation has pushed Internet users to work more from home. Streaming platforms took the opportunity to grow their subscriber numbers, but they still need to be held, especially as competition keeps getting tougher.