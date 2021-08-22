Hollywood Channel dedicates a month to James Bond

Prepare the popcorn: there will be a James Bond marathon on Portuguese television

We will be able to see the four films with Daniel Craig as well as a special retrospective of 15 years in the role.

It first appeared in 1953 in the book Casino Royale, written by Ian Fleming. He made his cinema debut in 1962, played by Sean Connery in the film “007 – Secret Agent”. Since then, the character has continued to be seen in theaters and has become a popular culture phenomenon with 26 films released. In September, the Hollywood Channel celebrates the secret agent with the airing of four films and a documentary, all starring Daniel Craig, the sixth James Bond.

The first film will air on September 5th. In “007 – Casino Royale” James Bond competes against Le Chiffre, banker of terrorists from around the world, in a poker game at Casino Royale, where Le Chiffre hopes to win the game to fund an international terrorist network.

A week later, on August 12th, we can expect “007 – A Quantum of Consolation”. In this 2008 production, Bond unravels a conspiracy to control one of our most important natural resources. After that, he must travel a path of betrayal and death to neutralize Dominic Greene’s (Mathieu Amalric) Quantum.

“007 – Skyfall” is the third film selected for James Bond Month on the Hollywood Channel. Here Bond’s loyalty to M – the head of MI6, played by Judi Dench – is put to the test when she is haunted by her past. When MI6 is under attack, 007 must find and destroy the threat at all costs.

The last film broadcast will be “007 Specter”. “A hidden message from Bond’s past leads him on the trail of a sinister organization. As M faces a political battle to keep the intelligence community active, Bond will do whatever it takes to reveal the terrible truth that lies behind Specter, ”the synopsis reads.

But not only secret agent films will be part of this special month. On August 18th Daniel Craig takes us on a special 45-minute retrospective in which he openly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. In “Being James Bond” we will be able to see previously unreleased archive material from “Casino Royale” to the 25th film “007 – No Time to Die”. In addition, Craig shares his personal memories in a conversation with 007’s producers – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The next chapter, “007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer”, opens in Portuguese cinemas on September 30th. Click on the gallery to see which other top films are also premiering this year.