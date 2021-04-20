Hollow Fiber Filtration Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market was valued US$ 242.0 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 710.4 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.41% during a forecast period.

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is segmented into Technique, Material, Application, by End-user and Region. In terms of Technique is classified into Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration. In terms of Material, the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is categorized into Polymer and Ceramic. Based on Application is split into Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, and Perfusion. Based on End-user, Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is classified into Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, CRO, and CMO. Based on region Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is split into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Major factors for growth of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market include rising pay levels and the presence of advanced medical infrastructure led to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in countries like India and China. To restrain the growth of hollow fiber filtration market during the forecast period the stringent government rule for drug safety are look forward. Lack of knowledge about profits associated with use of hollow fiber filtration in manufacturing process is major factor expected to limit growth of global hollow fiber filtration market over the forecast period.

On the basics of Technique, Microfiltration segment is await to account for the large share of the hollow fiber filtration market. In biopharmaceutical filtration Microfiltration is a minimum pressure-driven membrane process. They are favour for microfiltration action due to the open structure of hollow fiber filters. The microfiltration segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to the development and cost-effective hollow fiber filters. In terms of material, the polymeric Hollow Fiber Filtration segment is expected to review for a high share of the market. These filters are extensively used in ultrafiltration and microfiltration technique. Perfusion application is expected to large application segment in the Hollow Fiber Filtration market. The Asian Pacific is expected the fast-rising region in market for Hollow Fiber Filtration.

Some of the leading players in the Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Repligen Corporation, GE Healthcare, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Watersep Bioseparation Corporation,Toyobo Co., Ltd.,Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Cantel Medical Corporation, Coorstek, Inc.

