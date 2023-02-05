‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PC System Requirements Explained: Minimum And Recommended Specs

Hogwarts Legacy Credit score: Warner Bros.

One of many greatest video games in trendy historical past is simply across the nook. The primary main Harry Potter / Potterverse online game, Hogwarts Legacy, lands on February tenth on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The sport lands 16 years after the ultimate guide within the Harry Potter sequence, and 12 years after the ultimate movie. It’s greater than a little bit stunning that we haven’t gotten a AAA launch like this sooner.

Nonetheless, higher late than by no means! Hogwarts Legacy continues to look higher and higher with each new preview and trailer, a deep journey full of magic and monsters set within the well-known college for witches and wizards 100 years earlier than the adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron.

When you’re enjoying on a console you don’t want to fret about minimal or advisable specs, however for those who’re enjoying the open-world sport on PC you must positively make it possible for your machine—whether or not desktop or laptop computer—is as much as par earlier than diving in. Listed here are the minimal and advisable PC specs for Hogwarts Legacy:

Hogwarts Legacy system necessities Credit score: Steam

As you’ll be able to see, you’ll want at the least Home windows 10 (or 11) to run the sport in addition to DirectX 12. The minimal necessities are:

An Intel Core -i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz) CPU (processor)

16GB of RAM (reminiscence)

An Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB GPU (graphics card)

85 GB of storage

SSD (Strong-State Drive) most popular, although common onerous drives are supported

These specs apparently will get you a 720p / 30 fps (frames-per-second) expertise on Low, which implies this can be a pretty demanding sport. 720p/3ofps is . . . not nice.

With a view to increase this performances to 1080p / 60fps on Excessive High quality you’ll need:

Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6Ghz) CPU

16 GB RAM

Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

The identical storage necessities apply (and I do advocate the SSD for those who can swing it).

When you’re trying to get 2k or 4k at Excessive or higher settings, I might advocate bumping your CPU as much as one thing just like the Intel i7-9700k CPU or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU (which is what I’ve in my rig—it’s nice). Pair that with an NVidia GeForce RTX 3070 or the cheaper (however nonetheless wonderful) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and you need to be off to the (broomstick) races.

