Hogshead Barrel Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers- World Cooperage, DAMY COOPERAGE, TFF Group

The major players covered in the hogshead barrel market report are Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage, World Cooperage, DAMY COOPERAGE, TFF Group, Premier Wine Cask, Oak Cooperage, CANTON COOPERAGE, StaVin Inc, OENEO SA, Francois Freres, Nadalie USA., The TONNELLERIE DE L’ADOUR, EAST COAST WOOD BARRELS INC, POZVEK d.o.o., Kelvin Cooperage, Tonnelleries de Bourgogne, G & P Garbellotto S.p.A., Barry’s Barrels, Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage, AP John Cooperage, Independent Stave Company, THE BARREL MILL and Bouchard Cooperages among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Hogshead barrel market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.30% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on hogshead barrel market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Hogsheads barrels are usually also made from American white oak, and are often built from staves originally taken from bourbon barrels. Also the larger size of hogsheads makes them better suited for a somewhat longer period of maturation. Hogsheads barrels are used to mature Scotch whisky may formerly have held other beverages and spirits.

The hogshead barrel market is rising in demand owing to its rapidly increasing consumption of wine. Also, the market is rising on the back of the growth of wine manufacturing industries which is also highly impacting the growth of the hogshead barrel in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rising urbanization, increase in disposable income, and changing lifestyle of consumers, especially in the emerging economies. Consequently, the market of hogshead barrel is anticipated to grow and seems to be flourishing owing to the above mentioned reasons and is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits related to consumption of wine is also expected to drive the hogshead barrel market in the above mentioned forecast period. To meet the ever-increasing demand, the market players have increased the production of barrels across the globe, and this is expected to go on with the forecast period.

The major factor which actively drives the demand of hogshead barrel market is the usage of an oak wood hogshead barrel eradicates the use of additional wood plates for color stabilization of red wines which eventually saves the extra cost for wine production. Likewise, the hogshead barrel is a cost-effective and a hygienic move towards the storage of liquid and is also made up of eco-friendly material. Due to all these benefits, the market of the hogshead barrel is expected to grow rapidly and will also offer various growth opportunities for the growth of hogshead barrel market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. However, the easy availability of alternating liquid storage medium will impede the growth of the hogshead barrel market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Oak Type (French Oak, American Oak, Eastern Europe Oak),

End User Type (Wine, Beer)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the changing lifestyle standard of people along with increasing higher income group people within this region. Few countries such as Australia and China are the main wine producers in the region. Also, emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and Philippines among others have also shifted their focus towards consumption of wine.

