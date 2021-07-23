Höcke challenges Ramelow with a vote of no confidence | free press

Erfurt (dpa) – Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) is due to undergo a constructive vote of no confidence in the state parliament today. The application for this was submitted by the AfD faction, which sends an opponent into the race with chairman Björn Höcke.

Höcke’s candidacy is considered hopeless because all other groups in parliament have announced that they will not vote for him.

To topple Ramelow as head of government, Höcke, who is also the AfD chairman in Thuringia, would need to unify an absolute majority in parliament – ​​i.e. gain 46 votes. His own group has only 22 seats.

The announced voting behavior of the CDU faction had already caused controversy. She does not want to participate in the vote – the MPs want to remain in their seats. CDU faction leader Mario Voigt justified this move by stating that the CDU did not participate in the AfD’s “cheating” and “games”. “The most visible sign the CDU faction can make is that the CDU faction is not participating in this farce that the AfD faction is initiating here,” Voigt said. Representatives of other groups expressed their incomprehension that the CDU MPs do not want to vote no for a candidate like Höcke.

The state agency for the protection of the constitution classifies the Thuringian AfD as a proven extremist. Höcke is considered the co-founder of the AfD, which has since been formally dissolved and classified as a right-wing extremist by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

There were also differing views of the state party from within the ranks of the CDU. For example, former CDU member of the Bundestag Ruprecht Polenz tweeted: “If the AfD brings a “constructive” vote of no confidence in the Thuringian state parliament and proposes Mr Höcke as prime minister, there is only one option for the CDU to behave correctly: It should say “No.” “Voices.”

The Thuringian FDP parliamentary group announced that it did not want to vote for Höcke – and would vote no.

In justifying why they requested a constructive vote of no confidence, the AfD parliamentary faction also referred to the failed dissolution of the state parliament, which should have led to new elections in the fall. The Left, SPD, Greens and the CDU had agreed to dissolve parliament but were unable to secure the necessary two-thirds majority and therefore canceled the vote.

This means that Thuringia is again faced with a possible parliamentary crisis. Because Ramelow’s red-red-green minority government does not have a majority in the state parliament – it lacks four votes. And the CDU faction, which carried votes for important projects for about a year and a half, rejected a renewed collaboration.