History Channel will show more than 5 hours of documentary on September 11th

2021 marks 20 years since the attacks that changed the world. The special broadcast starts at 7.30 p.m.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Canal História will broadcast a special on Saturday 11th, starting at 7.30pm and lasting until 1am.

The broadcast consists of the broadcast of five unreleased documentaries that promise to explore different facets of this historic event.

“The testimony of the survivors and the families of the victims paint a vivid picture of the horror and despair experienced in the Impact Zone following the crash of hijacked aircraft by terrorists in the Twin Towers. Despite the extreme impact of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, it was not the only target of the coordinated attack on the United States. The Pentagon was also hit by a hijacked airliner.

In fact, on the fateful September 11, 2001, Four Flights was threatened by an extremist occupation. In the first three episodes, the events are told in detail through the eyes and experiences of those who have witnessed them, primarily using reports from survivors, but also information from aircraft black boxes, flight manifestos as well as audio and video recordings from countless witnesses on the ground. and survived to tell the story, ”describes the television station.

The History Channel will broadcast “Escape from the Impact Zone”, “The Pentagon”, “Four Flights”, “World Trade Center” and “The Hunt of Bin Laden” in that order. Check the schedule and broadcast times.