his first Instagram post made the whole world react

Angelina Jolie is a role model for many people, not only physically (for example, a woman has had many cosmetic surgeries to try to look like the actress), but also mentally, as the actress’ commitment is recognized around the world. The latter recently published her first two posts on the social network Instagram, which have been talked about a lot. We take stock of the issue.

Angelina Jolie, a dedicated actress

As is well known, Angelina Jolie enjoys great recognition for her humanitarian work. For example, on August 12, 2005, the King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, granted the actress Cambodian citizenship as a reward for her personal commitment in the country; It will then pledge $ 5 million to build a game reserve in northwest Battambang Province.

Later, after donating a million dollars with Brad Pitt to aid relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating Port-au-Prince earthquake in 2010, Angelina Jolie traveled to Haiti and the Dominican Republic to learn about future relief efforts to discuss. These are just two examples among the actress’s many actions, but they show her daily commitment in the face of human suffering.

So far, however, the actress had not played the game of media and social networks as she did not post photos or messages on the Instagram social network. However, the actress, very involved, recently decided to take advantage of this bias to share her deepest thoughts on a current event.

The actress’s very first Instagram post

Angelina Jolie published her very first Instagram post on August 21, 2021, in the form of a message to Afghan women. We’ll let you read it without further delay:

That first message, “A Letter from an Afghan Girl,” is a letter sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. The actress explains:

Currently, the Afghan people are losing their ability to communicate and express themselves freely on social media. So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights.

In just two days, the post collected more than 3.3 million likes on Instagram. The actress then posted a second post which is here, which you can find in full on her Instagram account:

As you can see, with this second Instagram post, the actress then returns to the other dramas and crises the world is currently going through. In fact, Angelina wants to educate Jolie about the various threats that weigh on people who says she is “passionate about human rights”. Given the actress’ stature, it will be interesting to see what impact these posts will have in the future. As a dedicated woman, it makes sense for this actress to keep raising awareness of what is happening in Afghanistan and other parts of the world that are also facing other humanitarian challenges.

The next time we see Angelina Jolie on the big screen, she will make her MCU debut with the film The Eternals.