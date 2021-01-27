His father has a very special style of play, he has more than 2.7 million views (video)

Today we can become internet users’ darlings on the internet in just a few hours. This was what Saltyfreeman could see when he posted a video of his father on Twitter. The user filmed his father playing Overwatch and his very special style of play made internet users laugh.

At first glance, we imagine discovering an old man who gets angry because he doesn’t understand anything about the game, but on the contrary, he likes to play Overwatch. He waddles in his seat as he moves around the map. He moves in the game with his character and it’s really fun. It reminds us of people turning their controllers and bowing their heads while playing a racing game like Mario Kart. The video is all the funnier when it plays with Lucio, who is a very mobile character. He only plays with Lucio and Mercy.

My dad plays Overwatch like that. He jerks around, evades and peeks around corners. He lifts his mouse a lot. He’s losing his breath … But top 4 he says ud83dude44 pic.twitter.com/iOaZz66Srs

January 24, 2021

The video went viral within hours and reached over 2.7 million views 3 days later. The video even reached Jonny Cruz, Lucio’s voice actor, who said he was honored.

He plays Lucio. I am honored.

January 25, 2021

The old man is happy to hit the top 4 by the end of the video, but this style of play comes at a cost. Under his video, the son explained that his father is sitting on his 4th chair and that the carpet under him is completely worn out. In any case, it has the merit of making us laugh.