his comparison with Breath of the Wild is detailed in the video

Last week, Nintendo announced several new games as part of a Pokémon gift: remakes of the Pearl and Diamond versions of Pokémon, and Pokémon Legends Arceus. The latter is nothing more than a title based on an open world in which the coach interacts with his surroundings in unprecedented ways. A work that uses points together with Breath of the Wild and offers the opportunity to underline them in more detail.

undeniable similarities

A wide open world, but noticeably empty, an impression of mysterious immensity, a pronounced cel-shading structure, good-natured textures – that’s what this Pokémon Legends Arceus would consist of, presented by a single trailer. Features that are obviously reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the sequel is planned for the near future. Videographers enjoyed comparing the two titles in both graphics and gameplay to better understand their similarities. Such is the case with Lagster YT, whose work can be discovered just below.

Although the adventures are different in some ways, they are still visually similar. A trend that could pay off for Nintendo as this breath of the wild has received critical acclaim. Since its release in 2017, fans of the Pokémon license have been trying to challenge the Japanese giant by asking for a new opus in Breath of the Wild sauce. The Japanese publisher seems to have heard these prayers in the face of these Pokémon legends Arceus.

lol they took the shot pic.twitter.com/6wFNuRKZbO

February 26, 2021

A new work that the Sinnoh region will adopt many years before the Diamond and Pearl versions that popularized this piece of land. And given the first few pics, this title could well benefit from FPS drops like Breath of the Wild. It remains to be seen if this brand new adventure will be as memorable as Link’s last original adventures. Answer early 2022 if the game’s release date isn’t postponed by then.