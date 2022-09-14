Key visual for the upcoming anime Exception, featuring crew member Lewis and the “mistake” made by the 3D printer. Pic credit: @natalie.mu

On October 13, 2022, Netflix Japan released a trailer for Otsuichi’s upcoming original horror, sci-fi anime Exception on their official YouTube channel, which confirms Season 1 will premiere on October 13, 2022!

Exception was first teased during the Geeked Week 2021 and fans have been waiting more than a year to learn more about the anime.

Here’s your first glimpse at Exception. The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka “Otsuichi”), with character designs by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

You can watch the trailer here:

Trailer for the upcoming anime Exception.

Two talented individuals helm project Exception

Hirotaka Adachi (a.k.a. Otsuichi) is best known for his award-winning novels Goth and ZOO. Yoshitaka Amano, who is known for his spectacular art for the Final Fantasy franchise, is in charge of character design for Exception. Amano also collaborated with Neil Gaiman on Sandman: The Dream Hunters and he won a Bram Stoker award for his work.

What is the plot of Exception?

The story is set in the distant post-apocalyptic future where human beings have been forced to leave Earth and migrate to another galaxy in search of a new home. An advanced team arrives at a planet that is terraformed, but these individuals were created using a biological 3D printer.

As the crew questions what it means to be truly human, a monster is accidentally created with the 3D printer when it tries to bring someone back to life but mixes their DNA with an animal’s DNA. Chaos ensues as the monster tries to murder the crew, but is it only acting in self-dense while trying to survive? Is the monster really a monster at all or just a human in another form? And what is the monster’s mysterious connection to Lewis? His deceased ex-lover, perhaps? Or just a monsterfied version of himself?

Some of the crew see the creature as nothing more than a monster and are prepared to kill it but Lewis and one of the other crewmembers aren’t completely convinced that the monster should be killed when it begins to exhibit human emotion. Will the monster be spared? Is the monster simply the next phase of human evolution that is needed for humankind to survive in the hostile environment of their new home planet?

All these questions and more will be revealed on October 13.

Who are the cast members?

Exception cast members include:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya in Spy X Family) — Patty

Takanori Hoshiino (Tsukuyo in Gintama and Van in Gun x Sword) — Oscar

Yuuko Kaida — Nina

Takahiiro Sakurai (Griffith in Berserk, Giyuu Tomioka in Demon Slayer) — Mack

Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in BEASTARS, Tatuya Fukua in Ao Ashi) — Lewis

Ryuichi Sakamoto comments on the soundtrack

Ryuichi Sakamoto is composing the music for the anime and is featured in the trailer.

“I’ve always been a fan of the science fiction genre and after reading the script of Exception I knew I wanted to participate in this project. In today’s modern era, the genetic manipulation technology — such as “cloning” — is moving from being pure fantasy to being a reality. That reality evokes the questions, “What is life? What is humanity?” Exception brings these questions to the forefront. I wanted the main theme of Exception to be symphonic, and reminiscent of Star Wars. I wanted to make the OST have an overall dark and ambient feeling, except some dramatic music during the battle scenes. I’m very proud of how the OST turned out.” Ryuichi Sakamoto commented at Comic Natalie

On September 14, 2022, two songs featured in the anime will be pre-delivered: Exception’s opening theme song “Exception” and a song titled “Oxygen”. Exception’s full OST will be officially released on October 12, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the horror anime Exception? Let us know in the comment section below!