Hiking Accessories Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026

Hiking accessories are majorly used to provide assistance while doing adventure activities. These accessories are specially designed equipment to provide stability to the user while trekking or hiking. Adventure sports are gaining huge traction among millennials owing to the rise in trend for adventure tourism. Diversified adventure activities such as rock climbing, glacier hiking, and Nordic walking have resulted in widespread adoption of hiking accessories.

Adventure activities has been witnessing huge rise in over past few years. Different government organizations are collaborating with tourism organization to promote adventure activities. With more people indulging in health and wellness around the world, engaged stakeholder have started venturing for unique and multitasking equipment for the people.

The equipment required for hiking depend on the length of the hike; however, hikers always carry rudimentary equipment such as water, first aid kit, GPS compass, fire kit, and others.

The global market for hiking accessories experiences growth in innovation. Introduction of technologies like solar power lantern, solar power device charger, and GPS inserted smart compass have revolutionized the growing market. Along with introduction of IoT in personal accessories like GPS compass, the engaged stakeholders have made great strides for materials and design advancements as well to make accessories lightweight, water resistant, and durable.

Major stakeholder in hiking accessories market are competing on the basis of durability, price, weather resistance, weight, quality of raw materials, adaptability, and design innovations. Moreover, stakeholders are using plethora of sale channel. Nevertheless, rise in participation of people in outdoor recreational activities have positive impact on the market and hence the hiking accessories market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

The hiking accessories market is segmented based on its product type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is segmented into hiking apparel, hiking shoes, sleeping bag, tent, pole, bag pack, and others. Based on end use, it is further classified into glacier hiking, Nordic walking, scrambling, swim hiking, water falling, and others.

Based on distribution channel, it is further categorized into independent retail store, specialty store, hypermarket/supermarket, and online sale channel. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this report include Amer Sports, Exxel Outdoors. LLC, Newell Brands, Columbia Sportswear, Thule Group AB, Vista Outdoor operations. LLC, Dakine, Schwanhäußer Industrie Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Sports Direct, and Nike, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hiking accessories market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Major Key Segment:

By Product Type:

Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Sleeping Bag

Tent

Pole

Bag Pack

Other

By End Use:

Glacier Hiking

Nordic Walking

Scrambling

Swim Hiking

Water Falling

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Independent Retail Store

Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Sale Channel

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



