Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) trailer focuses on main cast Touko and Koushi

Hikari no Ou trailer screenshots, that includes Touko and Koushi. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Hikari no Ou launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

On October 19, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of creator Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s Hikari no Ou fantasy novel collection launched a trailer specializing in the 2 major lead characters of the story.

The Firecatcher Lord trailer exhibits Touko and Koushi as they attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world with an unlikely wolf ally.

Proper now the trailer can solely be watched by way of Twitter, however as soon as a region-free video is offered this text shall be up to date with the suitable hyperlink. Or you should utilize a VPN to look at the under video.

Hikari no Ou will premiere in January 2023, and shall be accessible by way of a premium subscription on the tv streaming service WOWOW.

What’s the plot of Hikari no Ou?

The story takes place in an apocalyptic world and is about after humanity’s final struggle. The world has turn out to be enveloped by a black forest that’s infested with flame creatures and different fallen beasts. Pockets of humanity dwell in small sheltered communities whereas struggling to outlive. In the course of the Late Struggle, a particular weapon was used that contaminated folks with a pathogen that causes them to spontaneously burst into flames if they arrive too near a small supply of pure hearth.

The one secure supply of power for people is discovered inside the our bodies of burning animals, also called black beasts or “Flame Spirits”, which reside deep within the forest. It’s the duty of the courageous hunters who dwell within the depths of the forest to hunt these creatures. A rumor begins to unfold among the many hearth hunter about “The King of Hearth Hunters” who would have the ability to harvest the man-made star – the millennium comet that when wandered the void.

The story begins when a younger village-raised woman named Touko, is attacked by a flaming beast and guarded by a hunter. Elsewhere, across the identical time, a younger pupil born within the capital named Koushi protects his youthful sister after the dying of his mom. When Touko and Koushi, two people who have been by no means imagined to cross paths, meet their encounter will change the destiny of the world.

Full-sized key visible for the upcoming anime Hikari no Ou. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Who’re the forged members?

Image of the forged for Hikari no Ou and the characters they’ll play. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Hikari no Ou forged members embrace:

Misaki Kuno – Touko

Shouya Ishige – Koushi

Maaya Sakamoto – Akira

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Roroku

Saori Hayami – Kira

Megumi Yamaguchi – Hinako

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

Hikari no Ou manufacturing staff members embrace:

Director – Junji Nishimura (Nurarihyon no Mago, Ranma ½, True Tears, You’re Beneath Arrest: The Movement Image, Vladlove)

Animation Manufacturing – Studio Sign.MD (Restoration of an MMO Junkie, Napping Princess, The Wonderland)

Producer – WOWOW

Scriptwriter – Mamoru Oshii (Urusei Yatsura, Kidou Keisatsu Patlabor: On TV, Vlad Love, Ghost within the Shell, Angel’s Egg, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, Blood: The Final Vampire)

Character designers and Animation Administrators – Takuya Saitou (Koutetsujou or Kabaneri, Usagi Drop, Seihou Bukyou Outlaw Star), Kise Kazuchika and Toshihisa Kaiya.

Music composer – Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho 100, Destiny/Keep Evening, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

The place can I learn the sunshine novel collection?

In December 2018, Hinata revealed the primary e-book within the collection with illustrations by Akihiro Yamada, who is understood for his work in The Twelve Kingdoms and RahXephon character designs. On September 3, 2020, Hinata revealed the fourth e-book within the collection, adopted by a facet story quantity on December 21, 2021. The 4 books have been launched by Holp Shuppan.

