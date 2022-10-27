Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) anime reveals 16 more cast members and character designs

Key visible for the upcoming anime Hikari no Ou. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Firecatcher Lord launch date is in January 2023 in Japan! You’ll additionally be capable to watch it through the TV channel WOWOW with a premium subscription.

On October 26, 2022, the official web site for the anime adaptation of Rieko Hinata (story) and Akihiro Yamada’s (illustrations) Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) fantasy, motion, journey novel sequence revealed 16 extra solid members and their character designs.

Who’re the newly introduced solid members?

The Firecatcher Lord 16 solid editions and their character designs. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Firecatcher Lord new solid members embrace:

Sachi Kokuryu – Kun

Chiaki Kobayashi – Shouzou

Makoto Koichi – Kaho

Kenta Miyake – Yuoshichi

Kaori Nazuka – Hibana

Mamoru Miyano – Takimi

Shinichiro Miki – Haijuu

Yuko Hara – Benio

Yume Miyamoto – Hotaru

Shun’ichi Maki – Sakuroku

Youji Ueda – Enzen

Ryuunosuke Watanuki – Hitou

Akira Ishida – Hibari

Sayaka Ohara – Yanagi

Yu Shimamura – Kiri

Yoshiko Sakakibara – Narrator

Who’re the beforehand introduced solid members?

Image of the solid for Hikari no Ou and the characters they may play. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Firecatcher Lord beforehand introduced solid members embrace:

Misaki Kuno – Touko

Shouya Ishige – Koushi

Maaya Sakamoto – Akira

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Roroku

Saori Hayami – Kira

Megumi Yamaguchi – Hinako

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

The Firecatcher Lord character designs for: Kun, Shouzou, Kaho, Yuoshichi, and Hibana. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Hikari no Ou manufacturing staff members embrace:

Director – Junji Nishimura (Nurarihyon no Mago, Ranma ½, True Tears, You’re Beneath Arrest: The Movement Image, Vladlove)

Animation Manufacturing – Studio Sign.MD (Restoration of an MMO Junkie, Napping Princess, The Wonderland)

Producer – WOWOW

Scriptwriter – Mamoru Oshii (Urusei Yatsura, Kidou Keisatsu Patlabor: On TV, Vlad Love, Ghost within the Shell, Angel’s Egg, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, Blood: The Final Vampire)

Character designers and Animation Administrators – Takuya Saitou (Koutetsujou or Kabaneri, Usagi Drop, Seihou Bukyou Outlaw Star), Kise Kazuchika and Toshihisa Kaiya.

Music composer – Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho 100, Destiny/Keep Evening, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

The place can I learn the sunshine novel sequence?

The Firecatcher Lord character designs for: Takimi, Hibari, Haijuu, Benio, and Hotaru. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

In December 2018, Hinata printed the primary ebook within the sequence with illustrations by Akihiro Yamada, who is understood for his work in The Twelve Kingdoms and RahXephon character designs. On September 3, 2020, Hinata printed the fourth ebook within the sequence, adopted by a facet story quantity on December 21, 2021. The 4 books have been launched by Holp Shuppan.

The Firecatcher Lord character designs: Sakuroku, Enzen, and Hitou. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Are you trying ahead to the anime Hikari no Ou? What do you consider the brand new character designs? Tell us within the remark part under!