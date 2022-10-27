Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) anime reveals 16 more cast members and character designs
The Firecatcher Lord launch date is in January 2023 in Japan! You’ll additionally be capable to watch it through the TV channel WOWOW with a premium subscription.
On October 26, 2022, the official web site for the anime adaptation of Rieko Hinata (story) and Akihiro Yamada’s (illustrations) Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) fantasy, motion, journey novel sequence revealed 16 extra solid members and their character designs.
Who’re the newly introduced solid members?
The Firecatcher Lord new solid members embrace:
- Sachi Kokuryu – Kun
- Chiaki Kobayashi – Shouzou
- Makoto Koichi – Kaho
- Kenta Miyake – Yuoshichi
- Kaori Nazuka – Hibana
- Mamoru Miyano – Takimi
- Shinichiro Miki – Haijuu
- Yuko Hara – Benio
- Yume Miyamoto – Hotaru
- Shun’ichi Maki – Sakuroku
- Youji Ueda – Enzen
- Ryuunosuke Watanuki – Hitou
- Akira Ishida – Hibari
- Sayaka Ohara – Yanagi
- Yu Shimamura – Kiri
- Yoshiko Sakakibara – Narrator
Who’re the beforehand introduced solid members?
The Firecatcher Lord beforehand introduced solid members embrace:
- Misaki Kuno – Touko
- Shouya Ishige – Koushi
- Maaya Sakamoto – Akira
- Yoshimasa Hosoya – Roroku
- Saori Hayami – Kira
- Megumi Yamaguchi – Hinako
Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?
Hikari no Ou manufacturing staff members embrace:
- Director – Junji Nishimura (Nurarihyon no Mago, Ranma ½, True Tears, You’re Beneath Arrest: The Movement Image, Vladlove)
- Animation Manufacturing – Studio Sign.MD (Restoration of an MMO Junkie, Napping Princess, The Wonderland)
- Producer – WOWOW
- Scriptwriter – Mamoru Oshii (Urusei Yatsura, Kidou Keisatsu Patlabor: On TV, Vlad Love, Ghost within the Shell, Angel’s Egg, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, Blood: The Final Vampire)
- Character designers and Animation Administrators – Takuya Saitou (Koutetsujou or Kabaneri, Usagi Drop, Seihou Bukyou Outlaw Star), Kise Kazuchika and Toshihisa Kaiya.
- Music composer – Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho 100, Destiny/Keep Evening, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)
- Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi
The place can I learn the sunshine novel sequence?
In December 2018, Hinata printed the primary ebook within the sequence with illustrations by Akihiro Yamada, who is understood for his work in The Twelve Kingdoms and RahXephon character designs. On September 3, 2020, Hinata printed the fourth ebook within the sequence, adopted by a facet story quantity on December 21, 2021. The 4 books have been launched by Holp Shuppan.
Are you trying ahead to the anime Hikari no Ou? What do you consider the brand new character designs? Tell us within the remark part under!