The Hikari no Ou release date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

On September 21, 2022, the official website for the anime adaptation of writer Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) fantasy novel series released its first key visual. The website also revealed the premiere time frame and more members of the production team.

Full-sized key visual for the upcoming anime Hikari no Ou. Pic credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Hikari no Ou?

The story takes place in an apocalyptic world and is set after humanity’s last war. The world has become enveloped by a black forest that is infested with flame creatures and other fallen beasts. Pockets of humanity live in small sheltered communities while struggling to survive. During the Late War, a special weapon was used that infected people with a pathogen that causes them to spontaneously burst into flames if they come too close to a small source of natural fire.

The only safe source of energy for humans is found within the bodies of burning animals, also known as black beasts or “Flame Spirits”, which reside deep in the forest. It is the responsibility of the brave hunters who dwell in the depths of the forest to hunt these creatures. A rumor begins to spread among the fire hunter about “The King of Fire Hunters” who would be able to harvest the man-made star – the millennium comet that once wandered the void.

The story begins when a young village-raised girl named Touko, is attacked by a flaming beast and protected by a hunter. Elsewhere, around the same time, a young student born in the capital named Koushi protects his younger sister after the death of his mother. When Touko and Koushi, two individuals who were never supposed to cross paths, meet their encounter will change the fate of the world.

Who are the members of the production team?

Hikari no Ou production team members include:

Director – Junji Nishimura (Nurarihyon no Mago, Ranma ½, True Tears)

Animation Production – Studio Signal.MD

Producer – WOWOW

Scriptwriter – Mamoru Oshii (Urusei Yatsura, Kidou Keisatsu Patlabor: On TV, Vlad Love)

Character designers and Animation Directors – Takuya Saitou (Koutetsujou or Kabaneri, Usagi Drop, Seihou Bukyou Outlaw Star), Kise Kazuchika and Toshihisa Kaiya.

Music composer – Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho 100, Fate/Stay Night, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)

Where can I read the novel?

In December 2018, Hinata published the first book in the series with illustrations by Akihiro Yamada, who is known for his work in The Twelve Kingdoms and RahXephon character designs. On September 3, 2020, Hinata published the fourth book in the series, followed by a side story volume on December 21, 2021. The four books have been released by Holp Shuppan.

