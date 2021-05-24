Highway Driving Assist Market Forecast to 2028 – Citroen UK Limited, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The highway driving assist systems enable the driver for partially automated driving on the highway while the system controls the acceleration, braking, and steering in the vehicle. The system also controls lane-keeping and safe distance management. The increasing popularity of automated driving and innovative ADAS features is contributing to the expanding growth of the highway driving assist market. Major market players are seen to focus on innovations and product launches during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The highway driving assist market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in ADAS and automated driving technologies coupled with advantages such as increased road safety. However, data security concerns may hamper the growth of the highway driving assist market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, advancements in Lidar technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the market players in the coming years.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Highway Driving Assist industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: Citroen UK Limited, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Highway Driving Assist Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Camera, Radar, Navigation, Ultrasonic Sensor, Operational Data, Software Module); Function (Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Collision Avoidance Assist (CAA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Change Assist); Car Type (Mid Segment, Luxury Segment) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Highway Driving Assist based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Highway Driving Assist market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Highway Driving Assist from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Highway Driving Assist market in these regions.

