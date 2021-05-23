Higher penalties for attacks on constitutional organs? | Free press

The Ministers of Justice of the federal states meet in June. In a joint proposal for a resolution, two federal states are calling for heavier penalties if, for example, people enter the Bundestag without permission.

Schwerin / Munich (dpa) – Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are calling for tougher penalties for violations of constitutional bodies. The two federal states intend to propose a corresponding resolution at the conference of the ministers of justice on 16 June.

Therefore, meetings within a protection zone surrounding the respective constitutional bodies were punishable by imprisonment of up to two years until August 1999. The offense has been abolished. Fines of up to 20,000 euros are currently being threatened. This should now change again, according to a joint communication from Munich and Schwerin.

The incident in the summer of 2020, when an illegal demonstration took place in front of the Bundestag, signaled an alarm for democracy and represents a sad episode in the history of the Federal Republic. It is thanks to the courageous police officers who intervened that the situation did not escalate and the construction of the Bundestag was no longer appropriated, ”said Justice Minister Katy Hoffmeister (CDU) of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

You are concerned about the growing aggressiveness against state institutions. The events in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., were reason enough to call into question the earlier protection rules. Five people died in the riots in Washington in early January.

“A red line was crossed during the attempted attack on the Reichstag building. Reich flags and far-right signs in front of our parliament are unacceptable. We must not allow enemies of democracy to misuse symbols of our rule of law, ”emphasized the Bavarian Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich (CSU). Attacks on the constitutional organs have a symbolic effect that could become a breeding ground for further acts of violence against the state. “The verdict must take better and more specific account of the injustice of such acts,” said the minister.

