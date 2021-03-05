High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), KEMET, Alstom, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens, General Atomics, Vishay Intertechnology, TDK Electronics, Sieyuan Electric, Sun.King Power Electronics, RTDS Technologies, New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor, Lifasa, among others.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

These capacitors are used in dc supplies or general purposes applications, particularly in electronic equipment, and are useful for applications where high current pulses are produced. Owing to the augmented stability of the conductor, the HVDC capacitor market, is estimated to grow over the forecast period. HVDC capacitor technology offers extremely rapid stability control, power flow control, and the ability to segment parts of the power system, all of which enhance the grid’s flexibility, reliability, and resilience. This technological superiority makes them a better choice and augments the demand in the market.

Applications, such as submarine HVDC networks, are expected to open up new possibilities for power management. HVDC capacitors are being used in subterranean and submarine applications, where overhead lines are impractical and where HVAC capacitors incur higher electrical losses. HVDC has the unique ability to connect asynchronous grids. This capability is projected to bring more value in the future, with the increasing demand for microgrid systems.

Market Insights:

Energy & Power Sector Holds the Major Market Share

– HVDC capacitor suffices the highest electrical and mechanical requirements in the energy and power sector; including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy that caters to diverse industries. They are used for the most diversified applications and can be operated under the most stringent environmental conditions. High voltage power capacitors enhance the transmission capacity, network stability, and also contribute to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

– The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for HVDC capacitors. Such technological limitations in the energy and power sector have allowed the HVDC capacitors to remain relevant and pushed for the demand.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The energy management systems market in the United States remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of HVDC capacitors, to enhance the transmission capacity and network stability.

– The United States is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China with industrial consumption remaining among the largest. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States.

– The rising trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption, coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region, have permitted real-time monitoring of energy-consuming equipment, including HVAC, which is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.

Regions are covered By High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

