High-Voltage Capacitor Market 2021 Precise Outlook – ABB, Siemens, Alstom, EATON, ICAR, ZEZ Silko, Maxwell, GE, Electronicon Kondensatoren

Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The global High-Voltage Capacitor market is valued at 1288.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1355.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

HV capacitors are key components in circuit breakers and capacitive voltage transformers, used in the transport and distribution of electrical energy in electric utility grids and other high-voltage installations worldwide. Within each major capacitor dielectric, high voltage has a different definition. To summarize, the overwhelming majority of capacitors consumed for high voltage applications are electrostatic plastic film capacitors, and even then there is a focus on the polypropylene type film capacitor dielectrics only. Polypropylene capacitors are applicable to the hundreds of thousands of and are truly separate from other dielectrics in that respect. Ceramic capacitors – also electrostatic, can be manufactured to withstand up to 100,000 volts. Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are also included in this discussion, especially the screw terminal and snap in types that are manufactured to operate up to 500 volts per cell. Other capacitors consumed in high voltage circuits include tantalum wet capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, glass dielectric capacitors and diamond-like carbon capacitors.

The plastic film capacitor market which is about half of the market value for all industrial grade capacitors, is further divided into AC plastic film capacitors for electrical systems and DC film capacitors for electronic systems. The plastic film capacitor market is also determined by its dielectric, in this instance polypropylene (PP) film is used for AC electrical capacitors and polyethylene terapthalate (PET) is used for 5 mm PCB mounted smoothing capacitors. Plastic film capacitors are electrostatic designs and therefore have high voltage handling capabilities but at low capacitance values. The benefit of film is the self-healing nature of the plastic dielectric that works well when the capacitor is constantly subjected to the rigors of high-voltage stress. Therefore plastic film capacitors are used for power factor correction, signal smoothing and burst power in a myriad of markets throughout the power supply chain.

Top Leading Companies of Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market are ABB, Siemens, Alstom, EATON, ICAR, ZEZ Silko, Maxwell, GE, Electronicon Kondensatoren, Nissin, Kondas, Lifasa, RTR, Samwha, Iskra, API Capacitors, Xi’an XD, Guilin Power, Sieyuan, Herong, and others.

Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global High-Voltage Capacitor market based on Types are:

High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors

High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors

Other High Voltage Capacitors

Based on Application , the Global High-Voltage Capacitor market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Application

Automotive Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis for High-Voltage Capacitor Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global High-Voltage Capacitor market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Crucial Elements from the Table of Contents of Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market:

– High-Voltage Capacitor Market Overview

– Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global High-Voltage Capacitor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2016-2021)

– Global High-Voltage Capacitor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2016-2021)

– Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions for the present scenario

– Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Forecast (2021-2026)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

