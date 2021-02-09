High Voltage Cable Accessories Market 2020 Business Scenario – Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, TE Connectivity Ltd, and Brugg Kabel AG

The High Voltage Cable Accessories Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The market for high voltage cable accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of greater than 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as the growing electricity generation and consumption, along with changing power generation industry dynamics are expected to drive the demand for new transmission and distribution network, which, in turn, is expected to drive the high voltage cable accessories market. With the growing penetration of renewable energy for power generation, demand is expected to increase for new grids and distribution lines, further promulgating the market during the forecast period. However, the challenges, such as intricate project planning, delay in approval procedures, and funding constrictions for power projects at a global level, are expected to hinder the growth of the high voltage cable accessories market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High Voltage Cable Accessories Market: Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, TE Connectivity Ltd, and Brugg Kabel AG and others.

Key Market Trends

– The underground cable segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for the cable accessories market during the forecast period, owing to its several advantages in comparison to overhead and submarine installations plus increasing adoption of underground cable deployment by several developing countries.

– With rising electrification projects in Africa, cables are being used for transmission and distribution networks from power generation i.e. they are delivered from substations to the customer. The increasing rural electrification in African and Asian countries is expected to offer a tremendous opportunity for cables accessories market players.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to the largest and the fastest growing region during the forecast period, bolstered by high urbanization growth rate and growing electricity demand, mainly from China and India.

Underground Segment to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Deployment of underground cables instead of overhead ones has been one of the trends in regions, like Europe and North America, in recent times. In urban areas, underground cables are more favored, as above-ground space is not available.

– Underground cables

. are also more reliable due to the lesser number of annual faults, compared to overhead ones. Despite the higher expenses in underground cables, utilities are now investing more in underground cables, and are encouraged by regulators in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Africa.

– Since 2017, across Europe, specifically Germany and Netherlands, there is an increasing trend to replace the existing overhead distribution lines with underground cabling and give preference to underground cabling for new projects. Moreover, India is also witnessing the increasing adoption of underground cables. Among the 100 smart city projects of the country, several projects include underground cables, which in turn is expected to drive the high voltage cable accessories market.

– As of 2019, Vietnam is also replacing the power cables from overhead to underground in two of its major cities, HCMC and Hanoi. Besides deploying underground cables in major roads, the exercise has also been extended to passages within the cities. The overhead cable replacements are expected to take place between 2020 and 2025, in turn, driving the market for underground segment for high voltage cable accessories market.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors and its advantages, underground segment is expected to dominate the high voltage cable accessories market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the largest cable accessories markets in the recent years, with the rise in energy demand associated with urbanization, economic modernization, and better living standards across the region has resulted in the growth of sustainable power systems, which in turn increased the demand for cable accessories in this region.

– Many countries in Asia-Pacific have inadequate transmission and distribution (T&D) network and hence, electricity is not available in some of the remote and rural areas. To bring electricity to these areas, the countries in the region are investing heavily in building transmission and distribution line network.

– In India, residential building construction is expected to witness significant growth soon, supported by the government’s housing for all plan and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), slated to be completed by 2020. Under PMAY, the government is expected to build 60 million houses (40 million in rural areas and 20 million in cities) by 2022.

– Also, the power transmission and distribution grid of China has been experiencing major up gradations and modifications for making it capable to transmit higher?electricity and cope up the future demand.

– Asia-Pacific region has had an increment in the number of projects in terms of smart grids, power generation, industrialization, and power transmission and distribution infrastructure. For an instance, South Korea, one of the fastest emerging nation, has plans for a completely integrated smart grid by 2030.

– In November 2019, JinkoSolar had announced to supply 300 MCCOURIER of its Tiger solar panels, describing as an ultra-high voltage demonstration plant in China’s Qinghai’s province. The project is connected to an ultra-high voltage power line that State Grid Corp. of China is building to connect the far northwestern part of the country to the more heavily populated eastern provinces.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on high voltage cable accessories market during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

