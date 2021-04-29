High value again for new corona infections in India | Free press

No other country in the world is currently reporting so many new infections. India reports 379,000 new corona virus infections within 24 hours.

New Delhi (dpa) – The corona pandemic continues to rage in India with new infection levels higher every day. In the past 24 hours, 379,000 people have been infected with the corona virus, according to figures from the Indian Ministry of Health – a worldwide record. During the same period, 3,645 people died with or from the disease.

All adults in India should be able to be vaccinated from May. On Wednesday, the traffic to the registration websites was so great that the servers were temporarily overloaded, according to Indian media. Initially, vaccinations should only be possible after online registration.

Given the huge population of 1.3 billion people, there is a vaccine shortage – even though India itself produces masses of vaccines. Less than ten percent of people have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

In addition to vaccination coverage, the violent second wave in India has also been linked to major carelessness, including major religious festivals and election campaigns in recent weeks, and the virus mutant B.1.617. The variant is under observation at the World Health Organization (WHO), but unlike the British variant B.1.1.7, it is not yet classified as a cause for concern.

The total number of corona infections in India rose to over 18 million. In addition, more than 200,000 people have died in connection with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. According to the WHO, 38 percent of reported corona cases worldwide came from India last week.

