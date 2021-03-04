High-throughput Screening Market In-deep Analysis and Healthcare Experts Review Report Outlook – 2025; Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Danaher

The High-throughput Screening Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The High-throughput Screening report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The High-throughput Screening report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The High-throughput Screening Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High-throughput Screening Market: Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Perkinelmer, Tecan Group, Axxam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, Hamilton, Corning Incorporated, Biotek Instruments, Aurora Biomed, and others.

High-throughput Screening Market Overview:

The high-throughput screening (HTS) centers in the public domain have increased significantly over the past decade, ranging in size, from modestly-equipped academic screening centers to well-endowed molecular libraries probe centers network (MLPCN). These centers facilitate a comprehensive approach to probe discovery in academia, and utilize, both, standard and innovative assay technologies for executing primary and secondary screening campaigns. One of the significant advantages of these centers was knowledge sharing among scientists, researchers, etc. In European countries, EU-open-screen, European counterpart of US NIH initiative, is also working to get open access to all European organizations involved in chemical biology. Additionally, the association of HTS centers is also emerging, which is aimed at sharing valuable information about the compound or target, or the whole process. The open access provides a better platform for knowledge sharing, and can help optimize the entire process, which may drive the demand for HTS technology among end users.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Represent the Largest End Users of High-throughput Screening Modalities.

In order to gain sustainable competitive advantage, most of the large and small biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel molecules for the treatment of several chronic conditions. Furthermore, FDAs Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s (CDERs) new drug therapy approvals helped a wide range of patients suffering from many different medical conditions. The need for rapid and precise screening of several target molecules, during drug discovery and development phases, has led to the adoption of automated high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemical and biomarker libraries generated during the research processes. Since an automated HTS system can test 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day, and uHTS can test more than 100,000 compounds per day, their adoption for drug discovery and development process has resulted in the market expansion.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global high-throughput screening market, owing to the high adoption rate of HTS in the United States. The growth of the US high-throughput screening market can be attributed to the significant advances in combinatorial chemistry and the field of genomics. In addition, huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, have further helped in the growth of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The High-throughput Screening Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

