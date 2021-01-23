High Temperature Insulation Market Healthy Revenue of US$ 8.9 billion by 2024 at CAGR + 6% with Morgan Advanced Materials, LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD., RHI Feuerfest GmbH, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., 3M, Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

High Temperature Insulation Market Size Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 8.9 Million at a CAGR of +6% By 2024.

High temperature insulation is vital in many manufacturing applications such as continuous processing, where operating temperatures should be controlled to achieve maximum efficiency and consistency, and foundry and steel, where effective thermal insulation can help to extend the life of equipment and provide additional safety measures.

In industries such as aerospace or military, the equipment is exposed to high temperatures due to external factors – be them intentional or accidental – meaning the right thermal insulation is required to ensure the safety of passengers and protect vital instruments.

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD. (China), RHI Feuerfest GmbH (Austria), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (Japan), 3M (U.S.), Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd. (Japan)

High temperature insulation (HTI) products are utilized significantly for temperature intensive applications which help in reducing greenhouse gas emission and heat transfer, hence reduces global warming. These products prevent the heat transfer by reducing the energy required to boost temperatures, which helps in protecting materials from thermal damage.

Increasing demand for ceramic fiber for industrial thermal insulation is expected to drive the global high temperature insulation market owing to its properties, which offers insulation by protecting and safeguarding machine’s health & performance, will positively affect the growth of high temperature insulation market over the projected period. Moreover, it offers longer operating life to machinery and ensures energy compliance, which will further enhance growth over the forecast period.

High temperature insulation materials market, by Material Type:

Ceramic fibers

Insulating firebricks

Calcium silicate

Others (perlite, vermiculite, and microporous materials)

High temperature insulation materials market, by Temperature Range:

6000C-11000C (1112°F-2012°F)

11000C-15000C (2012°F-2732°F)

15000C-17000C (2732°F-3092°F)

17000C and above (3092°F)

High temperature insulation materials market, by End-Use Industry:

Petrochemical

Ceramic

Glass

Aluminum

Iron & steel

Cement

Refractory

Powder metallurgy

Others

Increasing focus on energy conservation among various industries such as petrochemical, glass, aluminum, and iron & steel, significantly in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, is projected to be one of the major driving forces for the global high temperature insulation market. The growth in the region is augmented by rising regulatory pressure on reducing energy consumption and maximizing the energy efficiency of industrial systems. Also, stringent regulation forced on cement, metal, and oil & gas to lower greenhouse gas emissions have augmented the further growth in forecast timeframe.

In this report, the biggest part of the market is clearly highlighted, making it easy for readers to understand. This segment was shown by providing information about the current state and forecast state until the end of the forecast period. The information provided will help the coming players measure their investment horizon within the Global High Temperature Insulation Market segments and sub-segments.

High Temperature Insulation Market report depicts the revenue generation strategies adopted by key competitors, which helps new entrants understand the possible strategies that can lead to growth. The research study throws more light on the company profiles, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and gives an understanding into the newest expansions of the key players that have been highlighted in the study.

Table of Content:

1 Global High Temperature Insulation Market Overview

2 Global Economic Impacts on Market Industry

3 Global Market Competition by manufacturers

4 Global Market Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global High Temperature Insulation Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (202-2028)

6 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7 Global Market Analysis by Application

8 High Temperature Insulation Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global High Temperature Insulation Market Forecast (2021-2028)

