High-Temperature Honeycomb Sandwich Materials Market Outlook, LAMEA is projected to be the fastest growing region High-Temperature Honeycomb Sandwich Materials Market is likely to witness a significant upsurge over the coming year

This market has witnessed significant growth caused by its diverse use in the aforementioned applications, growing at a fast pace, and is expected to remain constant. Furthermore, aerospace & aircraft application segment is expected to surpass the other segments considering increasing production of aircrafts and large amount of investments in satellite manufacturing globally. However, high cost of honeycomb structure metals is liable to restrict the market growth.

Major technologies used to manufacture high temperature honeycomb sandwich panels are expansion and corrugation. Expansion segment accounted for the highest share of about 60% in 2015, due to its high usage in stainless steel honeycomb manufacturing, whereas corrugation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2016 and 2022.

High-Temperature Honeycomb Sandwich Materials Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market to grow 9.6% CAGR during the period. The global demand for high-temperature honeycomb sandwich materials has gained traction owing to its superior mechanical performance and lightweight nature. The stainless steel segment held more than one-third share of the total market in 2015, due to its low cost and high strength.

Increase in popularity of high-temperature honeycomb sandwich is caused due to properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance at high temperatures conditions. The key applications of high-temperature honeycomb sandwich include, aerospace & aircraft, automotive, satellites, and others for instance F1 race cars and electronics.

North America and Europe collectively held dominating position in thehigh-temperature honeycomb sandwich materials market in 2015, and are expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growth in applications such as satellites, commercial & defence aircrafts, and automobiles in these regions. LAMEA is projected to be the fastest growing region due to growing investments in aircraft and satellite manufacturing industry. The prominent players profiled in the report include, Indy Honeycomb, Benecor, Inc., EconCore N.V., Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. including others.