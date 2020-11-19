High Strength Steel (Middle East and Africa) Market Update: Key Business Segments Spiral Up Again

Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market are POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market Definitions And Overview:

High strength steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods. Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market

Middle East & Africa high strength steelmarket is segmented into grade type, product type, end user and geography

On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the expansion of the New NEXMET Advanced High Strength Steel. NEXMET will enable the automotive companies to manufacture light weight components and vehicles. This also provides the passengers safety.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will provide PSCO a new technology namely, PVD technology which includes TSE’s steel.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The 2020 Annual Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market research report.

Product Launch:

In November, 2018, SSAB AB announced the launch of Strenx 1100 Plus strip steel which is a hot-rolled, high-strength steel that possesses unique weld properties and delivers outstanding welding and bending performance. This product launch will help in the manufacturing and production of automotive components in China.

In January, 2018, Benxi steel group launched 2000MPa super strength steel in the market. Launching a new product helped the company to enhance their product portfolio in automotive industries.

In August 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the launch of NEXMET, an innovative range of high strength steel, which is applicable for lightweight components in the automotive industry. These products are designed for the manufacturing of automotive original equipment.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Middle East and Africa High Strength Steel market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

