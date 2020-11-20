High Strength Steel Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 with Key Players POSCO, Tata Steel, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited

A new research document is added in DBMR database of 350 pages, titled as ‘High Strength Steel Market in Global 2020‘with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. High Strength Steel Market report provide the details about industry overview and analysis about market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, Markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2026. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. This research refines variations of the Global High Strength Steel market to help you in planning the general strategy. The document is provided in readily possible records that uncover tables, charts, figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals.

High Strength Steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods. Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.

Global high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

Global high strength steel market is segmented into three notable segments which are grade type, product type and end users.

On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Tata Steel expanded their steel production in MTPA Phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant. The capacity of the plant is around 8 million tons per annum (MTPA). This addition in the capacity of the plant will enhance the steel production of the company.



On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will provide PSCO a new technology namely, PVD technology which includes TSE’s steel.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018. United States Steel Corporation announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). These agreements will cover approximately 14,000 USW- employees of mining facility and of tubular operation in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas.



North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

