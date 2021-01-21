High stakes: How will “Sex and the City” explain Samantha’s absence?

It’s the second largest of its kind on a specialized website. Fans are betting on how the script will explain this.

Samantha Jones never returns.

It’s one of the mid-TV series news of the year. The universe of “Sex and the City” is set to return with a miniseries on HBO called “And Just Like That …”. There will be ten episodes and recordings should start in the spring. There is no release date yet.

The biggest surprise is that Samantha Jones won’t be part of the story – the narrative will only focus on Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. All because actress Kim Cattrall has a long history of tension and animosity with Sarah Jessica Parker and chose not to be part of the project – not least because she had already refused to direct a third film in the saga .

So the big question that remains in the air is how this miniseries will justify Samantha’s absence. Sports betting website Bovada doubted it – and fans were quick to place bets. It’s already the second largest ever to have anything to do with television series. The first is when the website asked who would get the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones.

At this point, the hypothesis with more bets is that Samantha died. It is followed by “left New York”, “not mentioned at all” or “confined to a prison or mental hospital”.

The bet remains available at least until the start of the recordings – and can even last after that, as long as no information is published about what happened to Samantha.

The only official statements about Kim Cattrall’s absence from the series were from Sarah Jessica Parker. “Samantha is not part of this story. But it will always be part of us. No matter where we are and what we do. “

