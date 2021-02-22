High-speed Camera Market is Expected to Reach USD 876.6 Million By 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2%

The global high-speed camera market is estimated to have reached USD 450.2 Million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 876.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The increasing need for highly detailed analyses, such as combustion testing and flow visualization in aerospace, explosives, pyrotechnics, and ballistics, is expected to be the driving force for increasing the demand for high-speed cameras in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the increase in demand for high-speed cameras within the sports sector is also on the rise owing to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing. High-speed photography is majorly used in biomechanical research, healthcare, entertainment, aerospace, automotive, and military.

Emerging applications of high-speed cameras

The high-speed imaging domain has deepened vastly—films have been displaced by digital sensors, processors, and storage media, from a few thousand frames per second to millions of frames per second today. Technological advancements have increased the use of high-speed imaging in industrial operations, and the scope of applications of high-speed cameras has constantly been expanding—from counting an exact number of tablets filled in a container in a pharmaceutical plant to ballistics research in the defense industry. Thus, the increasing utilization of high-speed cameras is boosting the demand for the product.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Initiative to Drive the Market

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) aims to achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems that enhance safety and comfort. It enriches users with prior information about traffic, local convenience real-time running information, seat availability, etc. which reduces the travel time of commuters as well as enhances their safety and comfort. Cameras, particularly high-performance machine vision cameras, are becoming more important in intelligent traffic systems. With features like real-time capability, broad sensor range, auto iris functionality, and day/night functionality high-speed cameras are helping in preventing potential crashes, keep traffic moving, and decrease the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society. Another application of high-speed cameras is in Automatic Incident Detection which is to ensure quick response to accidents.

Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19

Technological advancements have made it possible to develop high-performance infrared cameras for use in a wide variety of demanding thermal imaging applications. These infrared cameras are now available with spectral sensitivity in the shortwave, mid-wave, and long-wave spectral bands or alternatively in two bands. The infrared cameras, nowadays, are also used to detect COVID-19 in patients. They are installed in public places such as airports, malls, and railway stations, where they enable precise non-reactive, contactless, and planar recording of surface temperatures while using the technical temperature measurement technology known as thermography.

Restraints

High setup cost for industrial usage

As opposed to conventional video cameras that capture natural-paced footage at 24–60 frames per second, even the basic high-speed cameras capture several thousand frames. The overall setup required for the proper functioning of the camera requires components such as a camera controller, lens, LED lighting, and software for analysis and control of the overall process. A complete setup could cost approx. USD 150,000. Thus, the high setup cost is declining the demand for the product. The cameras also require high maintenance costs which are hampering the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Recent Development

On March 2019 – Vision Research Inc. launched Phantom VEO 440 that can shoot an event at the frame per second rate of 1,100 at complete 4 MP resolution, 2,000 fps at 1080p HD, and 290,000 fps at minimum resolution. The product is available with the memory size of up to 72GB of in-built RAM and offers an Ethernet option with a data speed of 10GB to enable the fastest workflow.

On August 2018 – Photron Ltd.launched a versatile, high-performance camera system NOVA that combined advanced CMOS sensor technology with speed to achieve digital imaging expertise and a flexibility of usage in myriads of applications.

Competitive landscape

Key players for global high-speed cameramarket include: By Photron (Japan), Photron LTD. (Tokyo), nac Image Technology (Japan), Vision Research (US), PCO AG (Germany), Mikrotron (Germany), Optronis (Germany), Integrated Design Tools (US), Monitoring Technology (US), AOS Technologies (Switzerland), Fastec Imaging (US), Weisscamm GMBH I.L (Germany), Motion Engineering Company (US), DEL Imaging (US), iX Camera (UK), and Xcitex (US) & other prominent players. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their high-speed camera market share.

Scope of the Report

By Frame Rate

1,000–5,000 fps

>5,000–20,000 fps

>20,000–100,000 fps

>100,000 fps

By Resolution

0–2 MP

>2–5 MP

>5 MP

By Usage

Rental High-Speed Camera

Used High-Speed Camera

New High-Speed Camera

By Spectrum

Visible RGB

Infrared

X-ray

By Component

Image Sensors

Lens

Batteries

Image Processors

Fans and Cooling Systems

Memory Systems

Other Semiconductor Components

By Throughput

0–2,000 MPPS

>2,000–5,000 MPPS

>5,000–10,000 MPPS

>10,000 MPPS

By Application

Automotive & Transportation Industry

Industrial Manufacturing Plants

Food & Beverages Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Entertainment & Media Industry

Sports Industry

Paper & Printing Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Research, Design, & Testing Laboratories

Healthcare Industry

Others (building materials inspection, tobacco product inspection, and nonwoven textile inspection)

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

