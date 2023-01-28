High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom

A Rockdale County highschool pupil will face felony prices after attacking her trainer inside a classroom.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage Excessive Faculty on Friday the place a ninth grader was caught on digicam stepping into an argument along with her trainer and attacking her.

Channel 2 has discovered that the trainer, who has not been recognized, is recovering from a damaged leg.

Fernandes confirmed the video of the assault to oldsters at Heritage Excessive Faculty.

“Oh my God, punching her. Okay, is that woman in jail,” one mum or dad responded.

College students say the woman was taken to the Juvenile Detention Middle after the incident. Rockdale County Faculty District officers say the coed has been suspended from college, however will likely be dealing with felony prices.

The video exhibits an adolescent get in her trainer’s face earlier than placing her palms on the trainer.

One other mum or dad says there’s by no means a cause for issues to go this far.

“All these different children, they need to’ve gotten up and executed one thing,” she mentioned. “I imply why do you allow them to deal with a trainer that manner?”

Channel 2 spoke with a pupil who noticed your complete incident. We aren’t figuring out the coed.

“It wasn’t scary, it was surprising,” he mentioned. “She’s a reasonably good trainer, however how she talks, she talks with aggression. How she talks to children will not be a correct method to speak to them.”

“What I feel the issue is, is the lecturers usually are not taking a category on how one can take care of youngsters,” his mom mentioned. “It’s important to study de-escalation strategies to assist these children versus aggravating a state of affairs.”

Faculty directors say they’re nonetheless investigating the assault, however say violence towards employees won’t be tolerated.

